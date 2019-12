12/13/19 Jail Log

Friday, December 13, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 5

Misc CPF: 1

Theft: 3

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Bench Warrant: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

MALDONADO, JOAQUIN Booking #: 425394 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 5:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

WATSON, JAMES Booking #: 425393 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 12:56 am Charges: 22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond

WILLIAMS, DIALLO Booking #: 425392 Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 12:52 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $1500.00

VASQUEZ, YOLANDA Booking #: 425391 Release Date: 12-13-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 12-13-2019 – 12:18 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

MONTEZ, DAVID Booking #: 425390 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 9:49 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

FLORES, MARIO Booking #: 425389 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 8:26 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $642.00

MORALES, STEVEN Booking #: 425387 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 7:28 pm Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER $500.00

ESCOBEDO, EMILIO Booking #: 425388 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 7:27 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond

WILLIAMS, KALESHA Booking #: 425386 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 6:47 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X 2 $500.00

HARO, JOSE Booking #: 425385 Release Date: 12-12-2019 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 6:37 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00

HERNANDEZ, ADAM Booking #: 425384 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 4:23 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond

ARMSTRONG, ROBERT Booking #: 425383 Release Date: 12-12-2019 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 3:19 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00

ALLRED, DANIEL Booking #: 425382 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 1:47 pm Charges: 48010017 FTA*EVADING ARREST DETENTION $5000.00

BOHMAN, NICHOLAS Booking #: 425381 Release Date: 12-12-2019 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 12:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

WHITE, RUSTY Booking #: 425380 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 11:55 am Charges: 23990004 MTR*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K No Bond

LEAMING, TARA Booking #: 425379 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 11:49 am Charges: 22990002 BENCH WARRANT

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond