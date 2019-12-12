12/12/19 Jail Log





Thursday, December 12, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Graffiti Pecuniary Loss: 1

Theft: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Possession: 7

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

MCGINNIS, WRATHER Booking #: 425377 Booking Date: 12-12-2019 – 3:57 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

MATHIS, LEANDRE Booking #: 425376 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 9:09 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

DOUGAN, DAVID Booking #: 425375 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 9:00 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

CARTER, BRITIAN Booking #: 425374 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 6:32 pm Charges: 29990051 RPR* GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS >=$100<$750 No Bond

GARCIA, SERGIO Booking #: 425373 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 6:17 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $924.00

MENDOZA, JUANITA Booking #: 425372 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 5:25 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, RODOLFO Booking #: 425371 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 4:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1 $1642.00

FLETCHER, KENNETH Booking #: 425370 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 4:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $3100.00

HAYNES, ANTONIO Booking #: 425369 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 3:29 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 No Bond

HARRISON, ALAN Booking #: 425368 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 2:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 CPF X 1 $1000.00

MCCARTHY, JADARIUN Booking #: 425367 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 2:15 pm Charges: 13990063 MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

35990003 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990008 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G No Bond

UNDERWOOD, JOHNNY Booking #: 425366 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 1:58 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

ESPARZA, THALEA Booking #: 425365 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 1:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

GREENWOOD, GABREAL Booking #: 425364 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 1:19 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

QUISENBERRY, JOSHUA Booking #: 425363 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 12:43 pm Charges: 35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA No Bond