12/12/19 Jail Log

Thursday, December 12, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Graffiti Pecuniary Loss: 1
- Theft: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Possession: 7
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Assault Public Servant: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
MCGINNIS, WRATHER
Booking #:
425377
Booking Date:
12-12-2019 – 3:57 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
MATHIS, LEANDRE
Booking #:
425376
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DOUGAN, DAVID
Booking #:
425375
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CARTER, BRITIAN
Booking #:
425374
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 6:32 pm
Charges:
29990051 RPR* GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS >=$100<$750
No Bond
GARCIA, SERGIO
Booking #:
425373
Release Date:
12-11-2019 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$924.00
MENDOZA, JUANITA
Booking #:
425372
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
425371
Release Date:
12-11-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
$1642.00
FLETCHER, KENNETH
Booking #:
425370
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$3100.00
HAYNES, ANTONIO
Booking #:
425369
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
HARRISON, ALAN
Booking #:
425368
Release Date:
12-11-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 CPF X 1
54999999 CPF X 1
$1000.00
MCCARTHY, JADARIUN
Booking #:
425367
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
13990063 MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
35990003 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990008 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
35990003 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990008 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
No Bond
UNDERWOOD, JOHNNY
Booking #:
425366
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ESPARZA, THALEA
Booking #:
425365
Release Date:
12-11-2019 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 1:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GREENWOOD, GABREAL
Booking #:
425364
Release Date:
12-11-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
QUISENBERRY, JOSHUA
Booking #:
425363
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 12:43 pm
Charges:
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
No Bond
MEZA, MICHEAL
Booking #:
425362
Booking Date:
12-11-2019 – 9:42 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond