12/11/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 48 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 7

Expired Driver’s License: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Misc CPF: 2

No/Defective Headlights on Bicycle: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 9

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Harassment of a Public Servant: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Assault by Threat – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Nonsupport: 1

Robbery: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 2

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

ALFORD, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425334 Release Date: 12-10-2019 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 11:03 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA $2366.00

GONZALES, ANTONIO Booking #: 425333 Release Date: 12-10-2019 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 10:40 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LISCENCE

54999999 STOP SIGN

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC VPTA X2 $2590.00

DOTY, JOSEPH Booking #: 425332 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 8:00 pm Charges: 23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP $50-$500 $5000.00

YELLOWEYES, TIFFANY Booking #: 425331 Release Date: 12-09-2019 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 7:39 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FAIL TO CHAGE ADDRESS ON DRIVERS LISCENCE

MISC VPTA $1534.00

RUBIO, ESTEVAN Booking #: 425330 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 7:01 pm Charges: 35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990024 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 425329 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 6:14 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 No Bond

BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 425328 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 6:04 pm Charges: 54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

MISC VPTA $1052.00

ARAMBULA, DAVID Booking #: 425327 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 5:59 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

DELEON, EMANUEL Booking #: 425326 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 5:17 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond

SALDIVAR, VICTORIA Booking #: 425325 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 4:42 pm Charges: 23990196 *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond

ABALOS, ANGIE Booking #: 425324 Release Date: 12-09-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 4:12 pm Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $500.00

SHELTON, STEPHEN Booking #: 425323 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 2:44 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond

Curry, Jessica Booking #: 425321 Release Date: 12-09-2019 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 1:09 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA X 2 $2148.00

FALKNER, JONATHAN Booking #: 425320 Release Date: 12-09-2019 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 10:22 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

GREEN, LATANYA Booking #: 425319 Release Date: 12-09-2019 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 9:58 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

CONTRERAS, JOSE Booking #: 425318 Booking Date: 12-09-2019 – 9:32 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

GALVAN, JULIO Booking #: 425361 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 3:55 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 3 No Bond

PARRISH, MAXINE Booking #: 425360 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 3:47 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

MCCAMEY, COURTNEY Booking #: 425359 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 1:52 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA $2242.00

VILLEGAS, DANIEL Booking #: 425358 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 12:40 am Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $1670.00

BROWNE, KAYLA Booking #: 425357 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 12:33 am Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

GARZA, ROBERT Booking #: 425356 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 12:18 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

DUNN, CHARLES Booking #: 425355 Booking Date: 12-11-2019 – 12:15 am Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

ALVAREZ, YVONNE Booking #: 425354 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 11:47 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

NORIEGA, JOE Booking #: 425353 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 11:45 pm Charges: 13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA $1024.00

JACKSON, JAMES Booking #: 425352 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 10:39 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

LEE, GERALD Booking #: 425351 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 10:11 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

ANTU, JULIANA Booking #: 425350 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 10:03 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1312.00

ORONA, SABRINA Booking #: 425349 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 10:00 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond

BAILEY, JOSHUA Booking #: 425348 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 9:53 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR $1148.00

VALDEZ, ERNESTO Booking #: 425347 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 8:14 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

RAPP, ASHLEY Booking #: 425346 Release Date: 12-11-2019 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 8:06 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

MARTINEZ, SHAUN Booking #: 425345 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 7:44 pm Charges: 52030027 GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond

FREDERICK, KERRY Booking #: 425344 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 6:25 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $992.00

MRAZEK, TANNER Booking #: 425343 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 6:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JOSE LUIS Booking #: 425342 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 4:44 pm Charges: 38060011 CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT $2500.00

BILBO, KESHAWN Booking #: 425341 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 3:58 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

BROWN, ROBERT Booking #: 425340 Release Date: 12-10-2019 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 2:34 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C $424.00

TORRES, EDUARDO Booking #: 425339 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 1:14 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY

13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

MISC MARSHAL HOLD No Bond

SANJUAN, ANTONIO Booking #: 425338 Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 12:27 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA X 3 $4086.00

GARZA, KENNETH Booking #: 425337 Release Date: 12-10-2019 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 12:11 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA $960.00

HUMISTON, ASHLEY Booking #: 425336 Release Date: 12-10-2019 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 12-10-2019 – 10:07 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond