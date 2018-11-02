11/2/18 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, November 2, 2018

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Mischief: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Failure to Control Speed - Collision w/ Person or Vehicle: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Possession: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Bench Warrant: 2

Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Theft: 1

TDCJ Hold Over: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction: 1

Contact information:

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

CERRITOS, VERONICA

Booking #:

417741

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 5:58 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 3:20 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

MARTINEZ, RACHEL

Booking #:

417740

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 2:51 am

Charges:

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1142.00

SANCHEZ, JUAN

Booking #:

417739

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 4:28 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 2:40 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-PARKED VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

$3186.20

ROMERO, DAVID

Booking #:

417738

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 4:28 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 2:38 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 3

$4525.00

DOWELL, JAMES

Booking #:

417737

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 4:28 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 2:02 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA x3

$4584.00

MURPHY, SHANIN

Booking #:

417736

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 12:43 am

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 11:51 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

417735

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 6:47 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 8

MISC FTA

$924.00

LASSITER, KEVIN

Booking #:

417734

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 6:04 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

PEARSON, CODY

Booking #:

417733

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 6:02 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

Johnson, Jaden

Booking #:

417732

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 6:02 pm

Charges:

73991000 MTR*ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

No Bond

FRANKLIN, DJUANNAE

Booking #:

417731

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 5:07 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

DOYLE, MEAGAN

Booking #:

417730

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 3:50 pm

Charges:

23990191 CPF*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

ESCAMILLA, GABRIEL

Booking #:

417729

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 3:07 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

LIMONES, ARIANA

Booking #:

417727

Release Date:

11-01-2018 - 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 12:25 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LOPEZ, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

417726

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 11:59 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

$40000.00

