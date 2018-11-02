Jail Logs

11/2/18 Jail Log

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 09:19 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 09:19 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, November 2, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Failure to Control Speed - Collision w/ Person or Vehicle: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Driving While License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Bench Warrant: 2
  • Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • TDCJ Hold Over: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

CERRITOS, VERONICA

Booking #:

417741

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 5:58 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 3:20 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

MARTINEZ, RACHEL

Booking #:

417740

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 2:51 am

Charges:

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1142.00

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

SANCHEZ, JUAN

Booking #:

417739

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 4:28 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 2:40 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA

$3186.20

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

ROMERO, DAVID

Booking #:

417738

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 4:28 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 2:38 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 3

$4525.00

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

DOWELL, JAMES

Booking #:

417737

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 4:28 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2018 - 2:02 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA x3

$4584.00

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

 

MURPHY, SHANIN

Booking #:

417736

Release Date:

11-02-2018 - 12:43 am

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 11:51 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

417735

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 6:47 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA

$924.00

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

LASSITER, KEVIN

Booking #:

417734

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 6:04 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

PEARSON, CODY

Booking #:

417733

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 6:02 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

Johnson, Jaden

Booking #:

417732

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 6:02 pm

Charges:

73991000 MTR*ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

FRANKLIN, DJUANNAE

Booking #:

417731

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 5:07 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

DOYLE, MEAGAN

Booking #:

417730

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 3:50 pm

Charges:

23990191 CPF*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

ESCAMILLA, GABRIEL

Booking #:

417729

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 3:07 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

LIMONES, ARIANA

Booking #:

417727

Release Date:

11-01-2018 - 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 12:25 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

size=2 width="100%" align=center> size=2 width="100%" align=center>

LOPEZ, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

417726

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 11:59 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

$40000.00

View Profile >>>

More Stories for you

• 11/1/18 Jail Log
Thursday, November 1, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the...

• 10/31/18 Jail Log
Wednesday, October 31, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the...

• 10/30/18 Jail Log
Tuesday, October 30, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the...

• 10/29/18 Jail Log
Saturday-Monday, October 27-29, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 53 people were booked ...

• 10/26/18 Jail Log
Friday, October 26, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom...

• 10/25/18 Jail Log
Thursday, October 25, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the...

• 10/24/18 Jail Log
Wednesday, October 24, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the...

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • 11/1/18 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 10/31/18 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 10/30/18 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green…

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected