11/2/18 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, November 2, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Failure to Control Speed - Collision w/ Person or Vehicle: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Driving While License Invalid: 1
- Possession: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Bench Warrant: 2
- Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
- Parole Violation: 1
- Theft: 1
- TDCJ Hold Over: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
CERRITOS, VERONICA
Booking #:
417741
Release Date:
11-02-2018 - 5:58 am
Booking Date:
11-02-2018 - 3:20 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, RACHEL
Booking #:
417740
Booking Date:
11-02-2018 - 2:51 am
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1142.00
SANCHEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
417739
Release Date:
11-02-2018 - 4:28 am
Booking Date:
11-02-2018 - 2:40 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-PARKED VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$3186.20
ROMERO, DAVID
Booking #:
417738
Release Date:
11-02-2018 - 4:28 am
Booking Date:
11-02-2018 - 2:38 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 3
$4525.00
DOWELL, JAMES
Booking #:
417737
Release Date:
11-02-2018 - 4:28 am
Booking Date:
11-02-2018 - 2:02 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA x3
$4584.00
MURPHY, SHANIN
Booking #:
417736
Release Date:
11-02-2018 - 12:43 am
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 11:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
417735
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 6:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA
$924.00
LASSITER, KEVIN
Booking #:
417734
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 6:04 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
PEARSON, CODY
Booking #:
417733
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 6:02 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
Johnson, Jaden
Booking #:
417732
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 6:02 pm
Charges:
73991000 MTR*ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
No Bond
FRANKLIN, DJUANNAE
Booking #:
417731
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 5:07 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DOYLE, MEAGAN
Booking #:
417730
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 3:50 pm
Charges:
23990191 CPF*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
ESCAMILLA, GABRIEL
Booking #:
417729
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 3:07 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
LIMONES, ARIANA
Booking #:
417727
Release Date:
11-01-2018 - 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 12:25 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LOPEZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
417726
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 11:59 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
$40000.00
More Stories for you
• 11/1/18 Jail Log
Thursday, November 1, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the...
• 10/31/18 Jail Log
Wednesday, October 31, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the...
• 10/30/18 Jail Log
Tuesday, October 30, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the...
• 10/29/18 Jail Log
Saturday-Monday, October 27-29, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 53 people were booked ...
• 10/26/18 Jail Log
Friday, October 26, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom...
• 10/25/18 Jail Log
Thursday, October 25, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the...
• 10/24/18 Jail Log
Wednesday, October 24, 2018Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the...
More Stories
-
Over the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green…
-
Over the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green…
-
Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green…