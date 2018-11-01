Jail Logs

11/1/18 Jail Log

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 08:47 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 08:47 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Thursday, November 1, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Possession: 1
  • Parole Violation: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction: 1
  • Robbery: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicle: 1
  • Massage Therapy License/Owner Violation: 1
  • Driving W/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

GARRIDO, AMANDA

Booking #:

417725

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 3:13 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

PAREDES, MANUEL

Booking #:

417724

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 3:12 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

TORRES, BRANDON

Booking #:

417723

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 2:59 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

REID, PRESLIE

Booking #:

417722

Booking Date:

11-01-2018 - 1:26 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

OLVEDA, RAYMOND

Booking #:

417721

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 10:50 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620009 *RPR* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC SEATBELT-DRIVER
P48 *GOB* UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON

$3716.20

View Profile >>>

SMITH, MICHAEL

Booking #:

417720

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 8:52 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY

Booking #:

417719

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 6:49 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC FTA X 1

$1174.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, LORENA

Booking #:

417718

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 5:21 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WADE, MICHAEL

Booking #:

417717

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 3:50 pm

Charges:

12990002 COMM*AGG ROBBERY
DL1 NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
SP SPEEDING

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BISHOP, CODY

Booking #:

417716

Release Date:

10-31-2018 - 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 3:17 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, ANGEL

Booking #:

417715

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 2:32 pm

Charges:

22990004 MO*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

YE, MIN

Booking #:

417714

Release Date:

10-31-2018 - 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 12:19 pm

Charges:

73990614 MASSAGE THERAPY LICENSE/OWNER VIOLATION

$500.00

View Profile >>>

UBANDO, JONATHAN

Booking #:

417713

Release Date:

10-31-2018 - 10:28 am

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 8:58 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

View Profile >>>

