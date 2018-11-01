11/1/18 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Tx - Thursday, November 1, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 4
- Possession: 1
- Parole Violation: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction: 1
- Robbery: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Burglary of Vehicle: 1
- Massage Therapy License/Owner Violation: 1
- Driving W/License Invalid: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
GARRIDO, AMANDA
Booking #:
417725
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 3:13 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
PAREDES, MANUEL
Booking #:
417724
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 3:12 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
TORRES, BRANDON
Booking #:
417723
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 2:59 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
REID, PRESLIE
Booking #:
417722
Booking Date:
11-01-2018 - 1:26 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
OLVEDA, RAYMOND
Booking #:
417721
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 10:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620009 *RPR* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC SEATBELT-DRIVER
P48 *GOB* UNLAWFULLY CARRYING A WEAPON
$3716.20
SMITH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
417720
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 8:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
417719
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 6:49 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC FTA X 1
$1174.00
MARTINEZ, LORENA
Booking #:
417718
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 5:21 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WADE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
417717
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 3:50 pm
Charges:
12990002 COMM*AGG ROBBERY
DL1 NO DRIVER'S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
SP SPEEDING
No Bond
BISHOP, CODY
Booking #:
417716
Release Date:
10-31-2018 - 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 3:17 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
417715
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 2:32 pm
Charges:
22990004 MO*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
No Bond
YE, MIN
Booking #:
417714
Release Date:
10-31-2018 - 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 12:19 pm
Charges:
73990614 MASSAGE THERAPY LICENSE/OWNER VIOLATION
$500.00
UBANDO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
417713
Release Date:
10-31-2018 - 10:28 am
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 8:58 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
