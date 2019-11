11/8/19 Jail Log

Friday, November 8, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Driving While Under the Influence: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Theft: 1

Possession: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

MONTALVO, LESLIE

Booking #:

424792

Booking Date:

11-08-2019 – 4:11 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

PAXTON, JERRY

Booking #:

424791

Booking Date:

11-08-2019 – 4:10 am

Charges:

26990178 *GOB* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

$1604.00

SHAW, DOMINIC

Booking #:

424790

Booking Date:

11-08-2019 – 2:43 am

Charges:

41999999 DUI

$504.00

GUERRERO, JEREMIAH

Booking #:

424789

Release Date:

11-08-2019 – 3:13 am

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 11:01 pm

Charges:

54999999 CPF X1

No Bond

HOLT, JOSEPH

Booking #:

424788

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 9:20 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

BRYAN, GRANVILLE

Booking #:

424786

Release Date:

11-08-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 8:54 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1500.00

ACEVEDO, JAVIER

Booking #:

424785

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 8:18 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

No Bond

POLLOCK, DAVID

Booking #:

424784

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 7:53 pm

Charges:

13990031 RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

50990041 MTR*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

No Bond

VESTAL, TRESA

Booking #:

424783

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$482.00

MOLINA, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

424782

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 7:15 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934026 NO DL WHEN UNLIC. (ICON)

$500.00

LLANEZ, DAVID

Booking #:

424781

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 6:01 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x3

No Bond

LOPEZ, JUSTIN

Booking #:

424780

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 5:29 pm

Charges:

54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

CARLILE, CASEY

Booking #:

424779

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 4:03 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

CORTEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424778

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 3:08 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

BERMEA, NATHAN

Booking #:

424777

Release Date:

11-08-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 2:27 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEH REGISTRATION

54999999 FAILT TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINS REPONS.

54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MHP ZONE

54999999 VPTA x 4

$4244.20

ROJAS, JEREMY

Booking #:

424776

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 9:13 am

Charges:

13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond