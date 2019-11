11/7/19 Jail Log

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1

Misc Trash on Property: 1

Theft: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 2

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Sex Offenders Failure to Comply: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

AYALA, EDUARDO

Booking #:

424775

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 3:27 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DEL/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

ORNELAS, DANIEL

Booking #:

424774

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 3:15 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SALAZAR, JUSTIN

Booking #:

424773

Booking Date:

11-07-2019 – 2:00 am

Charges:

54999999 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

No Bond

LOSOYA, ALBERT

Booking #:

424772

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 10:58 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA

$482.00

AVILEZ, ABRAHAM

Booking #:

424771

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 10:55 pm

Charges:

53090006 *MTR*SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

$4000.00

CLARK, MATTHEW

Booking #:

424770

Release Date:

11-06-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 9:34 pm

Charges:

MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY

$1754.00

ZAPATA, RAY

Booking #:

424769

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 9:07 pm

Charges:

23990013 THEFT PROP>=$200K

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

26990155 MONEY LAUNDERING >=$20K < $100K

No Bond

CLARK, SHANNON

Booking #:

424768

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 8:50 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HOLGUIN, GEORGE

Booking #:

424767

Release Date:

11-07-2019 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 8:09 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MOLINA, SAMUEL

Booking #:

424766

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 6:25 pm

Charges:

521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ER CPF*EXPIRED REGISTRATION

INS CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

RL CPF*DISREGARD RED LIGHT (TRAFFIC SIGNAL)

No Bond

CARPENTER, CODY

Booking #:

424765

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 5:50 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

MACHUCA, ROBERT

Booking #:

424764

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 5:28 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7

No Bond

OLVERA, ALEJANDRO

Booking #:

424763

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 4:44 pm

Charges:

12990002 *MTR*AGG ROBBERY

No Bond

HENDERSON, AARON

Booking #:

424762

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

GOLDEN, YVETTE

Booking #:

424761

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 4:00 pm

Charges:

35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

FALCON, CRUZ

Booking #:

424760

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 3:49 pm

Charges:

35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

TATUM, RUDOLPH

Booking #:

424759

Release Date:

11-06-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 3:39 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

WILKINS, BRENT

Booking #:

424758

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 2:50 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

424757

Release Date:

11-06-2019 – 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 1:38 pm

Charges:

57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

STINNETT, MATHEW

Booking #:

424756

Release Date:

11-06-2019 – 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 1:34 pm

Charges:

57070020 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

TINNEY, FREDDIE

Booking #:

424755

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 12:21 pm

Charges:

36990005 *GJI*SEX OFFENDERS FAILURE TO COMPLY/CIVIL

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

PRICE, JERICHO

Booking #:

424754

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 11:35 am

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

STEWART, SALLY

Booking #:

424753

Release Date:

11-06-2019 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 10:54 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00