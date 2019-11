11/6/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Mischief: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 6

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Assault: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Intoxication Manslaughter w/Vehicle: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

WHITMORE, LAMISHA

Booking #:

424752

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 4:22 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

RENDON, JERAMY

Booking #:

424751

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 3:09 am

Charges:

54040009 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

$370.00

ENRIQUEZ, ANTONIO

Booking #:

424750

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 1:38 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

Alfaro, Miguel

Booking #:

424749

Booking Date:

11-06-2019 – 12:58 am

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X5

$500.00

BISHOP, CODY

Booking #:

424748

Release Date:

11-06-2019 – 12:43 am

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 9:24 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

RODRIGUEZ, ANDREW

Booking #:

424747

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 8:20 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HARGROVE, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

424746

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 8:16 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35990191 *MTR*FRAUD POSS CS/PRESCRIPTION SCH III/IV

No Bond

BOONE, RANCI

Booking #:

424745

Release Date:

11-06-2019 – 3:13 am

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 7:48 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FV

$492.00

MOBLEY, WILLIAM

Booking #:

424744

Release Date:

11-05-2019 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 7:14 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

LITTLEFIELD, SHANNON

Booking #:

424743

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 6:42 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX3

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, ELIZABETH

Booking #:

424742

Release Date:

11-05-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 6:25 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

DAWSON, TAYLOR

Booking #:

424741

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 6:15 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$2142.00

TIFTICKJIAN, JENNIFER

Booking #:

424740

Release Date:

11-05-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 4:47 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

SANCHEZ, NISA

Booking #:

424739

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 4:32 pm

Charges:

54040033 MTR*INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE

No Bond

GRIGGS, BILLIE

Booking #:

424738

Release Date:

11-05-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 4:28 pm

Charges:

13990042 GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL

$25000.00

MARTINEZ, BERNABE

Booking #:

424737

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 4:00 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

HOGG, TREVION

Booking #:

424736

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 3:15 pm

Charges:

35620010 GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990002 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

$6000.00

GOMEZ, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424734

Release Date:

11-05-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 11:23 am

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON J41934120 SPEEDING (ICON)

$500.00

GARCIA, RAMIRO

Booking #:

424733

Release Date:

11-05-2019 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 10:05 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond