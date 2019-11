11/5/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 2

Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Man/Del Cs PG: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Possession: 3

Injury Child/Disabled/Elderly w/Int Bodily Inj: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

BARKER, JB

Booking #:

424732

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 5:00 am

Charges:

25890001 J/N* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

Wallace, Tyler

Booking #:

424731

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 2:53 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

CORTEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424730

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 1:03 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERANLIA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 2

$1766.00

HAYES, SARAH

Booking #:

424729

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 12:21 am

Charges:

25890002 MTR* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$20000.00

WELLS, ISAAC

Booking #:

424728

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 12:10 am

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

GREEN, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424727

Booking Date:

11-05-2019 – 12:06 am

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

GOFORTH, DAMON

Booking #:

424726

Release Date:

11-05-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 11:25 pm

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$220.00

SALAZAR, JORGE

Booking #:

424725

Release Date:

11-05-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 11:02 pm

Charges:

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

WESTERMAN, TYLER

Booking #:

424724

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 10:08 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, LOUIS

Booking #:

424723

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 8:59 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI X2

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X6

MISC VPTA X2

$2750.00

BRATHWAITE, OMARI

Booking #:

424722

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 7:44 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$2500.00

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424721

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 7:00 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 OPERATING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

$740.00

MARTINEZ-AMEZQUITA, LUIS

Booking #:

424720

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 5:05 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

SALAS, JOE

Booking #:

424719

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 4:56 pm

Charges:

13990075 GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990075 J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC VPTA

$5092.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

424718

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 3:30 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

SOLIS, VANESSA

Booking #:

424717

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 2:50 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC COMM X 3

No Bond

FUENTES, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424716

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 2:31 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SAMANIEGO, MARK

Booking #:

424715

Release Date:

11-04-2019 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 2:00 pm

Charges:

54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

LARA, DUSTIN

Booking #:

424714

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 1:18 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MEDINA, SABRINA

Booking #:

424713

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 1:05 pm

Charges:

48990015 CPF*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

No Bond

ESPINOZA, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

424712

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 11:55 am

Charges:

13990043 GOB*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

BAKER, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424711

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 11:28 am

Charges:

54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

GUERRERO, ERIC

Booking #:

424710

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 11:18 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

36990007 GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

MISC CPF X 9

No Bond

MEJIAS, TOMMY

Booking #:

424709

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 9:43 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

No Bond