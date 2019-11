11/4/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, November 4, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 14

Misc CPF: 2

Tamper w/Govern Record Defraud/Harm: 1

Assault by Contact: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Driving While License Invalid: 3

Burglary of Habitation: 2

Theft: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Public Intoxication: 4

Burglary of Building: 2

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Theft of Material Alum/Bronze/Copper/Brass: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

HART, KIMBERLY

Booking #:

424675

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 4:36 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RAMON, RICHARD

Booking #:

424674

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 3:37 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

CASTILLO, ARIEL

Booking #:

424673

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 3:27 am

Charges:

73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

No Bond

ZAPATA, ELAINE

Booking #:

424671

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 1:57 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

RIVERA, JUSTIN

Booking #:

424672

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 1:52 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

$492.00

MURPHY, NICHELLE

Booking #:

424670

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 1:40 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$420.00

CARTER, BRITIAN

Booking #:

424669

Release Date:

11-02-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 12:18 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MUNOZ-GARDUNO, LUIS

Booking #:

424668

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 11:18 pm

Charges:

521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

CONKLIN, DAVID

Booking #:

424667

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 6:57 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

No Bond

GARCIA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424666

Release Date:

11-01-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 3:54 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

PARISH, JACOB

Booking #:

424665

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 3:48 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

424664

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 3:29 pm

Charges:

37040001 *COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

EVANS, DAVID

Booking #:

424663

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 3:00 pm

Charges:

35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

TROJACEK, STEVEN

Booking #:

424662

Release Date:

11-01-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 2:52 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

KROSS, ADRIAN

Booking #:

424661

Release Date:

11-01-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 2:20 pm

Charges:

52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1000.00

BURRELL, TARRIAN

Booking #:

424660

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 2:09 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

CONLEY, MICHAL

Booking #:

424659

Release Date:

11-01-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 11:10 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GONZALES, NOEL

Booking #:

424658

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 10:48 am

Charges:

35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

LEWIS, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424657

Release Date:

11-01-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 10:23 am

Charges:

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

50150004 *GOB*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

$1000.00

BARNES, BRONSON

Booking #:

424656

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 10:20 am

Charges:

22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424655

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 6:26 am

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

MATTHEWS, CHARLES

Booking #:

424692

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 4:37 am

Charges:

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

No Bond

JONES, SETH

Booking #:

424691

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 4:35 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

ESPINOSA, PRISCILLA

Booking #:

424690

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 2:08 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ARAMBULA, NOAH

Booking #:

424689

Release Date:

11-03-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 1:47 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

DELACRUZ, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

424688

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 1:19 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

CALL, RUSSELL

Booking #:

424684

Release Date:

11-03-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 10:41 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

GHOST, GHOST

Booking #:

424683

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 9:56 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

Hannah, Gregory

Booking #:

424685

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 9:44 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1142.00

RUTLEDGE, MEGHANN

Booking #:

424682

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 6:51 pm

Charges:

26990041 *J/N* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

48990009 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

$1500.00

WEBER, SCOTT

Booking #:

424681

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 6:01 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

$1000.00

FITCHETT, JOSEPH

Booking #:

424680

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 4:50 pm

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

50160005 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT

No Bond

SALAS, ALEJANDRA

Booking #:

424679

Release Date:

11-02-2019 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 2:37 pm

Charges:

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

$1000.00

CHARLES, JERRY

Booking #:

424678

Release Date:

11-02-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 1:58 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

$462.00

GARZA, HECTOR

Booking #:

424677

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 1:01 pm

Charges:

23990143 *GOB* THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K

No Bond

JORDAN, JAMES

Booking #:

424676

Release Date:

11-02-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

11-02-2019 – 10:18 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

REYES, KATHRYN

Booking #:

424708

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 2:56 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

ALVAR, QUAID

Booking #:

424707

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 1:46 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MEZA, MICHEAL

Booking #:

424706

Booking Date:

11-04-2019 – 12:26 am

Charges:

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

GUERETTE, CODY

Booking #:

424705

Release Date:

11-04-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 11:58 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CONTRERAS, JOSE

Booking #:

424704

Release Date:

11-04-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 11:50 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CORONA, SHANNON

Booking #:

424703

Release Date:

11-04-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 10:38 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

FOWLER, KENNETH

Booking #:

424702

Release Date:

11-04-2019 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 10:18 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729758J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC. INVALID (ICON)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729759J4 NO INSURANCE (ICON)

$1608.00

PRATT, DARONDA

Booking #:

424701

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 8:13 pm

Charges:

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

$1000.00

BROWN, JOHN

Booking #:

424700

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 7:03 pm

Charges:

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

$1000.00

SZYMKOWIAK, DAVID

Booking #:

424699

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 6:57 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION

$1642.00

SALINAS, TRISTIAN

Booking #:

424698

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 5:39 pm

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

MCWILLIAMS, KATHRYN

Booking #:

424697

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 4:12 pm

Charges:

25890002 *MTR* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MATA, JUAQUIN

Booking #:

424696

Release Date:

11-03-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 1:14 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1420.00

LAWSON, THOMAS

Booking #:

424695

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 10:26 am

Charges:

4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE x2

MISC CPF x2

$1506.00

REYES, JONATHAN

Booking #:

424694

Release Date:

11-04-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 10:10 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$842.00

CANTU, AMADOR

Booking #:

424693

Release Date:

11-03-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

11-03-2019 – 9:49 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00