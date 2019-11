11/27/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 8

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 3

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

OWEN, ZACHARY Booking #: 425122 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 4:15 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $420.00

WILLIAMS, CHEYENNE Booking #: 425121 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 4:02 am Charges: 57070019 *FTA*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070019 *J/N*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond

GONZALES, NORBERTO Booking #: 425120 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 3:46 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00

GONZALES, DONOVAN Booking #: 425119 Booking Date: 11-27-2019 – 1:07 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond

ARREOLA, JOSE Booking #: 425118 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 11:31 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $6000.00

SALAS, ELIZABETH Booking #: 425117 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 11:05 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

PIERCE, NEVADA Booking #: 425116 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 9:00 pm Charges: 35990014 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO INSURANCE

54999999 NO STICKER WRONG PLACEMENT $1222.00

REEL, ISREAL Booking #: 425115 Release Date: 11-26-2019 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 7:58 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C $424.00

MORENO, ANDREW Booking #: 425114 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 6:23 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT No Bond

GAYTAN, JAVIER Booking #: 425113 Release Date: 11-27-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 6:00 pm Charges: MISC FTA

MISC THEFT CLASS C $1006.00

ABALOS, ANGIE Booking #: 425112 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 5:51 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00

DONALDSON, BRYAN Booking #: 425111 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 5:48 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

ROSAS-SANCHEZ, ROBERTO Booking #: 425109 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 5:06 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

LOYA-GUTIERREZ, VICTOR Booking #: 425110 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 5:05 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

RIVERA, BRANDON Booking #: 425108 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 4:00 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1500.00

PREAS, BOBBY Booking #: 425107 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 3:55 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

AGUIRRE, JENNIFER Booking #: 425105 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 11:11 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X1

MISC VPTA X1 $1500.00

FERGUSON, CONARY Booking #: 425106 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 11:09 am Charges: MISC COMM X 4 No Bond

COX, JUSTIN Booking #: 425104 Release Date: 11-26-2019 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 10:48 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

BRISENO, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 425103 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 10:46 am Charges: 24110003 *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 2 No Bond

BRANCH, ADRIAN Booking #: 425102 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 9:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond