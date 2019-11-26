11/26/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 5

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Theft: 4

Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

HARTMAN, JOSEPH Booking #: 425100 Booking Date: 11-26-2019 – 1:16 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond

CARDOZA, ANNALISA Booking #: 425099 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 11:53 pm Charges: 54990031 J/N*RACING ON HIGHWAY No Bond

SMITH, MICHAEL Booking #: 425098 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 10:57 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

LANCASTER, RYAN Booking #: 425097 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 10:14 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

GALLOWAY, SARA Booking #: 425096 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 10:08 pm Charges: MISC FTA * CHILD SUPPORT $2000.00

ARAMBULA, DAVID Booking #: 425095 Release Date: 11-26-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 9:30 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

MOTAOUAKIL, TARIK Booking #: 425094 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 8:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00

BURKHARDT, SAMANTHA Booking #: 425093 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 7:19 pm Charges: 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

SP SPEEDING $1000.00

PERRETT, DONOVAN Booking #: 425092 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 5:14 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDISTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $260.00

ENRIQUEZ, GERARDO Booking #: 425091 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 4:08 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

ARAMBULA, DAVID Booking #: 425090 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 3:49 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00

LARA, SANDRA Booking #: 425089 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 3:28 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPFx 2 No Bond

MORENO, NORA Booking #: 425088 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 2:59 pm Charges: 23990067 *COMM*THEFT

48990009 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond

CUMBA, KERRY Booking #: 425087 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 1:08 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 *MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY $13500.00

Rocha, Enrique Booking #: 425086 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 11:30 am Charges: 13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

JIO, MARIO Booking #: 425085 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 10:47 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

TORREZ, OSCAR Booking #: 425084 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 10:25 am Charges: MISC COMM X 2 No Bond

CONTRERAS, PORCE Booking #: 425083 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 9:44 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 425082 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 9:08 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 1 $1024.00

BROWN, KHARI Booking #: 425081 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 6:38 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond

