11/26/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Possession: 5
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Theft: 4
- Public Intoxication: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
SP SPEEDING
MISC CPFx 2
48990009 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 *MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
