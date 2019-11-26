11/26/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Theft: 4
  • Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Hirschfeld%20ForJailLogBanner%201100x210-_1555023585141.jpg_81961918_ver1.0.jpg

 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
HARTMAN, JOSEPH
Booking #:
425100
Booking Date:
11-26-2019 – 1:16 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
CARDOZA, ANNALISA
Booking #:
425099
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
54990031 J/N*RACING ON HIGHWAY
No Bond
SMITH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425098
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LANCASTER, RYAN
Booking #:
425097
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GALLOWAY, SARA
Booking #:
425096
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA * CHILD SUPPORT
$2000.00
ARAMBULA, DAVID
Booking #:
425095
Release Date:
11-26-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MOTAOUAKIL, TARIK
Booking #:
425094
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
BURKHARDT, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
425093
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR
SP SPEEDING
$1000.00
PERRETT, DONOVAN
Booking #:
425092
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDISTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$260.00
ENRIQUEZ, GERARDO
Booking #:
425091
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ARAMBULA, DAVID
Booking #:
425090
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
LARA, SANDRA
Booking #:
425089
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPFx 2
No Bond
MORENO, NORA
Booking #:
425088
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
23990067 *COMM*THEFT
48990009 *COMM*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
CUMBA, KERRY
Booking #:
425087
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 1:08 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 *MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$13500.00
Rocha, Enrique
Booking #:
425086
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 11:30 am
Charges:
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
JIO, MARIO
Booking #:
425085
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 10:47 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
TORREZ, OSCAR
Booking #:
425084
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 10:25 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X 2
No Bond
CONTRERAS, PORCE
Booking #:
425083
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 9:44 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
425082
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 9:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
$1024.00
BROWN, KHARI
Booking #:
425081
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 6:38 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
 

More Stories for you

• Decades-old murder cold case solved in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thirty-nine years ago this month, a man from Hamlin was found dead in Wichita Falls. Now h…

• San Angelo man enters ‘Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity’ plea for 2016 murder
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Thomas Gene Riddle, 33, pleaded Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity to a murder charge in a Tom Green…

• Two bodies discovered in Allegany County home identified
CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: Bodies found inside a home on Courtney Hollow Road in Clarksville Thursday, have…

• Bill decriminalizing marijuana nationwide passes House committee
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A House committee in Washington says it’s time to make marijuana legal. For the first time ever, a c…

• Teen used ‘ghost gun’ in California high school shooting
FILE – This Nov. 14, 2019 file photo shows students being escorted out of Saugus High School after a shooting on the…

• San Angelo man found guilty of cattle theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas – A Tom Green County jury found Dusty Thompson, 44, guilty of Theft of Cattle/Horse/Exotic Livestock…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story