11/25/19 Jail Log

Monday, November 18, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 55 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 9

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Possession: 7

Walking with Traffic: 1

Misc CPF: 4

Theft: 4

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Failure to Display Drivers License: 1

Racing on Highway: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Assault: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 2

Assault by Threat: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Expired Registration: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Prohibited Weapon: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Misc Military Hold: 1

Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 2

Pedestrian/Vehicle in Unauthorized Area at Lake: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

ROBLES, JOE DAMIAN Booking #: 425046 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 5:07 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 425045 Release Date: 11-23-2019 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 4:12 am Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

GARCIA, JIMMY Booking #: 425044 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 9:18 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

LOPEZ, RICARDO Booking #: 425043 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 8:38 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA

MISC MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL $2724.00

CERVANTES, FLORENTINA Booking #: 425042 Release Date: 11-22-2019 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 7:21 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

RILEY, JENI Booking #: 425041 Release Date: 11-22-2019 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 6:07 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $10000.00

RAMIREZ, JAIME Booking #: 425040 Release Date: 11-22-2019 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 5:12 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990019 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond

DUARTE, TONY Booking #: 425039 Release Date: 11-22-2019 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 5:07 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $260.00

PEREZ, DANIEL Booking #: 425038 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 4:52 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

57070019 CPF*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070019 VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT No Bond

HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND Booking #: 425037 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 4:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 No Bond

MACDOUGALL, JOHN Booking #: 425036 Release Date: 11-22-2019 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 3:34 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY Booking #: 425035 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 3:07 pm Charges: 37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond

BOONE, DAMON Booking #: 425034 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 2:06 pm Charges: 36990007 GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY No Bond

PEREZ, JIMMY Booking #: 425033 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 12:31 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

TORRES-HERNANDEZ, ERIK Booking #: 425032 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 11:15 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

SPIVA, TANIELL Booking #: 425031 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 10:41 am Charges: 35990016 VOP*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond

BAILEY, JIM Booking #: 425030 Release Date: 11-22-2019 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 10:38 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond

SANCHEZ, BRANDON Booking #: 425029 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 10:37 am Charges: 35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

LUCIO, CAMILLE Booking #: 425028 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 9:25 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond

JOHNSON, JEREMY Booking #: 425027 Release Date: 11-22-2019 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 8:23 am Charges: 23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K $50000.00

GARIVAY, MARK Booking #: 425026 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 8:23 am Charges: 13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

VALDEZ, PRAJEDES Booking #: 425063 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 4:11 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

GUTIERREZ, CRISTINA Booking #: 425062 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 3:35 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

PENA, TIMOTHY Booking #: 425061 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 2:00 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

ROBERTS, SCOTTY Booking #: 425060 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 1:13 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

ANDRADE, MISTY Booking #: 425059 Release Date: 11-24-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 1:09 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY $794.00

MATTHEWS, JUSTIN Booking #: 425058 Release Date: 11-24-2019 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 12:41 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00

ALBERS, BRITTANY Booking #: 425057 Release Date: 11-24-2019 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 11:39 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

VOLPE, LANCE Booking #: 425056 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 9:30 pm Charges: 48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC CPFX1 No Bond

GARZA, MARCANTHONY Booking #: 425055 Release Date: 11-24-2019 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 7:23 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

MISC FTA

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA $2066.00

RUSSELL, THOMAS Booking #: 425054 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 6:09 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER No Bond

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 425053 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 5:16 pm Charges: 16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 3 $3122.00

UMPHLET, PATRICK Booking #: 425052 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 3:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 2 $964.00

TREVINO, ASHLEY Booking #: 425051 Release Date: 11-23-2019 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 2:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

MCDOWELL, DEAUNDRE Booking #: 425050 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 1:19 pm Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER No Bond

MAUPIN, ANNA Booking #: 425049 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 11:36 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA $1224.00

SHIPMAN, ROBERT Booking #: 425048 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 10:11 am Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

BOWES, JESSICA Booking #: 425047 Booking Date: 11-23-2019 – 8:56 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA $7500.00

GUADARRAMA, JOHN Booking #: 425080 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 3:35 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1952.00

DELACRUZ, JOEL Booking #: 425079 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 2:53 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

RAMIREZ, RAYMOND Booking #: 425078 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 2:35 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00

BAKER, CHANELLE Booking #: 425077 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 1:55 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

NIEDZIELSKI, ELYSSA Booking #: 425076 Booking Date: 11-25-2019 – 12:08 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond

MARTINEZ, JONATHAN Booking #: 425075 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 11:10 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00

NABORS, ARIELLE Booking #: 425074 Release Date: 11-25-2019 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 10:44 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

OXFORD, JOSHUA Booking #: 425073 Release Date: 11-24-2019 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 8:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00

CORDERO, BENITO Booking #: 425072 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 8:10 pm Charges: 52030025 *J/N* PROH WEAPON No Bond

YOAKUM, SHAYNE Booking #: 425071 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 6:33 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond

TEAGUE, LAWRENCE Booking #: 425070 Release Date: 11-24-2019 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 6:26 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C $424.00

YOAKUM, YVETTE Booking #: 425069 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 6:18 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond

BRICE, ROBERT Booking #: 425068 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 3:04 pm Charges: MISC MILITARY HOLD No Bond

CLARK, MATTHEW Booking #: 425067 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 11:39 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC FTA

MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY $2236.00

SANCHEZ-MELENDEZ, ARTURO Booking #: 425066 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 7:58 am Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 425065 Release Date: 11-24-2019 – 8:58 am Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 7:39 am Charges: 73999999 PEDESTRIAN/VEHICLE IN UNAUTHORIZED AREA AT LAKE

MISC FTA $870.00

HURTADO, JOSE Booking #: 425064 Booking Date: 11-24-2019 – 7:12 am Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ No Bond

