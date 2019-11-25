11/25/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs
Posted: / Updated:
Monday, November 18, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 55 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 9
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Theft: 4
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Failure to Display Drivers License: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Assault: 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 2
  • Assault by Threat: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Expired Registration: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Prohibited Weapon: 1
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Misc Military Hold: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 2
  • Pedestrian/Vehicle in Unauthorized Area at Lake: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

ROBLES, JOE DAMIAN
Booking #:
425046
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 5:07 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
425045
Release Date:
11-23-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 4:12 am
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
425044
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
LOPEZ, RICARDO
Booking #:
425043
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
MISC MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
$2724.00
CERVANTES, FLORENTINA
Booking #:
425042
Release Date:
11-22-2019 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RILEY, JENI
Booking #:
425041
Release Date:
11-22-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 6:07 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$10000.00
RAMIREZ, JAIME
Booking #:
425040
Release Date:
11-22-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
DUARTE, TONY
Booking #:
425039
Release Date:
11-22-2019 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$260.00
PEREZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
425038
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070019 CPF*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070019 VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND
Booking #:
425037
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
MACDOUGALL, JOHN
Booking #:
425036
Release Date:
11-22-2019 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
CHITSEY, CORBY
Booking #:
425035
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
BOONE, DAMON
Booking #:
425034
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 2:06 pm
Charges:
36990007 GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
PEREZ, JIMMY
Booking #:
425033
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
TORRES-HERNANDEZ, ERIK
Booking #:
425032
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 11:15 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SPIVA, TANIELL
Booking #:
425031
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 10:41 am
Charges:
35990016 VOP*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
BAILEY, JIM
Booking #:
425030
Release Date:
11-22-2019 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 10:38 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
SANCHEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
425029
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 10:37 am
Charges:
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LUCIO, CAMILLE
Booking #:
425028
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 9:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
JOHNSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
425027
Release Date:
11-22-2019 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 8:23 am
Charges:
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
$50000.00
GARIVAY, MARK
Booking #:
425026
Booking Date:
11-22-2019 – 8:23 am
Charges:
13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
VALDEZ, PRAJEDES
Booking #:
425063
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 4:11 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
GUTIERREZ, CRISTINA
Booking #:
425062
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 3:35 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PENA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
425061
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 2:00 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
ROBERTS, SCOTTY
Booking #:
425060
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 1:13 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ANDRADE, MISTY
Booking #:
425059
Release Date:
11-24-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 1:09 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
$794.00
MATTHEWS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
425058
Release Date:
11-24-2019 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 12:41 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
ALBERS, BRITTANY
Booking #:
425057
Release Date:
11-24-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VOLPE, LANCE
Booking #:
425056
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
GARZA, MARCANTHONY
Booking #:
425055
Release Date:
11-24-2019 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
MISC FTA
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA
$2066.00
RUSSELL, THOMAS
Booking #:
425054
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
425053
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
16029999 ASSAULT BY THREAT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 3
$3122.00
UMPHLET, PATRICK
Booking #:
425052
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
$964.00
 
TREVINO, ASHLEY
Booking #:
425051
Release Date:
11-23-2019 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MCDOWELL, DEAUNDRE
Booking #:
425050
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
MAUPIN, ANNA
Booking #:
425049
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 11:36 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA
$1224.00
SHIPMAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
425048
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 10:11 am
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
BOWES, JESSICA
Booking #:
425047
Booking Date:
11-23-2019 – 8:56 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
$7500.00
 
GUADARRAMA, JOHN
Booking #:
425080
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 3:35 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1952.00
DELACRUZ, JOEL
Booking #:
425079
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 2:53 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RAMIREZ, RAYMOND
Booking #:
425078
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
BAKER, CHANELLE
Booking #:
425077
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 1:55 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
NIEDZIELSKI, ELYSSA
Booking #:
425076
Booking Date:
11-25-2019 – 12:08 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
425075
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
NABORS, ARIELLE
Booking #:
425074
Release Date:
11-25-2019 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
OXFORD, JOSHUA
Booking #:
425073
Release Date:
11-24-2019 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
CORDERO, BENITO
Booking #:
425072
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
52030025 *J/N* PROH WEAPON
No Bond
YOAKUM, SHAYNE
Booking #:
425071
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
TEAGUE, LAWRENCE
Booking #:
425070
Release Date:
11-24-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$424.00
YOAKUM, YVETTE
Booking #:
425069
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
BRICE, ROBERT
Booking #:
425068
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
MISC MILITARY HOLD
No Bond
CLARK, MATTHEW
Booking #:
425067
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 11:39 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC FTA
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
$2236.00
SANCHEZ-MELENDEZ, ARTURO
Booking #:
425066
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 7:58 am
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
425065
Release Date:
11-24-2019 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 7:39 am
Charges:
73999999 PEDESTRIAN/VEHICLE IN UNAUTHORIZED AREA AT LAKE
MISC FTA
$870.00
HURTADO, JOSE
Booking #:
425064
Booking Date:
11-24-2019 – 7:12 am
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
No Bond
 

