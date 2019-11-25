11/25/19 Jail Log

Monday, November 18, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 72 hours, 55 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 9
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Possession: 7
- Walking with Traffic: 1
- Misc CPF: 4
- Theft: 4
- Possession of Child Pornography: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Failure to Display Drivers License: 1
- Racing on Highway: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Assault: 1
- Violation Bond/Protective Order: 2
- Assault by Threat: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Expired Registration: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Prohibited Weapon: 1
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Misc Military Hold: 1
- Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 2
- Pedestrian/Vehicle in Unauthorized Area at Lake: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
MISC MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
35990019 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
57070019 CPF*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070019 VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC ICE HOLD
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTA
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 3
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 2
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC FTA
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
MISC ICE HOLD
MISC FTA
More Stories for you
• Two bodies discovered in Allegany County home identified
CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: Bodies found inside a home on Courtney Hollow Road in Clarksville Thursday, have…
• Bill decriminalizing marijuana nationwide passes House committee
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A House committee in Washington says it’s time to make marijuana legal. For the first time ever, a c…
• Teen used ‘ghost gun’ in California high school shooting
FILE – This Nov. 14, 2019 file photo shows students being escorted out of Saugus High School after a shooting on the…
• San Angelo man found guilty of cattle theft
SAN ANGELO, Texas – A Tom Green County jury found Dusty Thompson, 44, guilty of Theft of Cattle/Horse/Exotic Livestock…
• Two mass shootings in one Texas town, decades apart
EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — Drunk and stewing in anger, Barry Chvarak, 21, stood up from the bar of the Starburst Lounge, t…
• TIMELINE: 40 years of mass shootings in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The year 1980 was the beginning of four decades of near-consistent mass shootings in Texas. KXAN i…