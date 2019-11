11/22/19 Jail Log

Friday, November 22, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc FTA: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Theft: 1

Possession: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault – Physical Contact: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

NABORS, KARREN Booking #: 425025 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 12:44 am Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X 3

MISC ISSUANCE OF BACK CHECK X7

P71 THEFT (CHECKS – ACCOUNT CLOSED) $3350.00

Kauffman, Shanna Booking #: 425024 Booking Date: 11-22-2019 – 12:09 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 425023 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 8:17 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

ABERCROMBIE, GARY Booking #: 425022 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 8:00 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond

HUTSON, KENNETH Booking #: 425021 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 6:06 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

73999999 LAKE-ANIMALS PROHIBITIED

MISC FTA X2 $1348.00

HENN, PAUL Booking #: 425020 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 5:20 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC FTA

MISC POSSESION DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $16224.00

LAFOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 425019 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 4:18 pm Charges: 23990004 THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K No Bond

GARCIA, MARIA Booking #: 425018 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 3:05 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

TORRES, MELISSA Booking #: 425016 Release Date: 11-21-2019 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 2:01 pm Charges: 54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond

PALMOUR, CODY Booking #: 425015 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 1:54 pm Charges: 22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond

LOPEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 425014 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 1:30 pm Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY $500.00

DAVIS, DREW Booking #: 425013 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 1:28 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR $1000.00

TORRES, ADAM Booking #: 425012 Release Date: 11-21-2019 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 1:09 pm Charges: 2201C ASSAULT (PHYSICAL CONTACT)

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

MARTINEZ-TORRES, JOSE REYES Booking #: 425011 Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 12:18 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond

CARDENAS, PETRITA Booking #: 425010 Release Date: 11-21-2019 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 11-21-2019 – 12:02 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00