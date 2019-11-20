11/20/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Theft: 1
- Possession: 4
- Misc FTA: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
- Misc US Marshal Hold: 4
- Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution Known Felon: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597