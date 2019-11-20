11/20/19 Jail Log





Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 1

Possession: 4

Misc FTA: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2

Misc US Marshal Hold: 4

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution Known Felon: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597