11/20/19 Jail Log

CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Theft: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Misc FTA: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 2
  • Misc US Marshal Hold: 4
  • Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution Known Felon: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
BARNETT, ANDREW
Booking #:
424993
Booking Date:
11-20-2019 – 5:16 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FTA
$1006.00
DURAN, SALLY
Booking #:
424992
Booking Date:
11-20-2019 – 2:45 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
424991
Release Date:
11-20-2019 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
11-20-2019 – 12:01 am
Charges:
MISC FTA
MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1324.00
ZUNIGA, ANDREW
Booking #:
424990
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 9:29 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA, ZACHARY
Booking #:
424989
Release Date:
11-19-2019 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
OSWALT, SKYLAR
Booking #:
424988
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HAAS, MATTHIAS
Booking #:
424987
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
No Bond
BENAVIDES, ERIC
Booking #:
424986
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 7:32 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SALINAS, MONICA
Booking #:
424985
Release Date:
11-19-2019 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
MARTINEZ, DARYL
Booking #:
424984
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 *MO*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X2
$1000.00
OROZCO, DAVID
Booking #:
424983
Release Date:
11-19-2019 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
35990214 POSS CS PG 2-A > 2OZ <= 4OZ
$6000.00
BROWN, AMY
Booking #:
424982
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 2
$3342.00
GRAVES, RONNIE
Booking #:
424981
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
LIVELY, JENNIFER
Booking #:
424980
Release Date:
11-19-2019 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 2
$3430.00
SALAZAR-ALVAREZ, CONSTANCIO
Booking #:
424979
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
SOSA, FIDENCIO
Booking #:
424978
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 3:37 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
SALAZAR-ALVAREZ, AGUSTIN
Booking #:
424977
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 3:33 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
HERNANDEZ-CASTELLANOS, MARIO
Booking #:
424976
Release Date:
11-19-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
No Bond
BRYANT, DAVID
Booking #:
424975
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 12:07 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1500.00
GARZA, SAMUEL
Booking #:
424974
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 10:19 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
ZUNIGA, STEVEN
Booking #:
424973
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 10:08 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
JUAREZ, JOHN
Booking #:
424972
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 9:38 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
WILSON, FARRAH
Booking #:
424971
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 9:30 am
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
Castillo, Gabriel
Booking #:
424970
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 9:18 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
22990002 J/N*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$2630.00
DAVILA, JANIE
Booking #:
424969
Booking Date:
11-19-2019 – 8:29 am
Charges:
48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
 

