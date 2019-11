11/19/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Possession: 5

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Theft: 4

Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 424968 Booking Date: 11-19-2019 – 4:48 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

NEW, ANITA Booking #: 424967 Release Date: 11-19-2019 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 11-19-2019 – 2:24 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X2 $3178.00

NORIEGA, MARIO Booking #: 424966 Release Date: 11-19-2019 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 11:22 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond

BONDA, JOHNNY Booking #: 424965 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 10:53 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

TITUS, RODNEY Booking #: 424964 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 9:07 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3

MISC FTAX1 $482.00

GARCIA, JOHN Booking #: 424963 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 7:51 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

GONZALES, ARIEL Booking #: 424962 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 7:01 pm Charges: 35990019 COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond

CERBANTEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 424961 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 6:56 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

HOWLE, JASON Booking #: 424959 Release Date: 11-19-2019 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 3:54 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL Booking #: 424958 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 3:31 pm Charges: 35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond

HARO, JOSE Booking #: 424957 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 2:29 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENCE INVALID

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO INSURANCE

54999999 SPEEDING

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC VPTA X 4 $6934.20

HARO, JOSE Booking #: 424960 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 2:24 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00

GONZALEZ, VALENTIN Booking #: 424956 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 1:22 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

TORRES, ROBERT Booking #: 424955 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 11:55 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

TANNER, ISAIAH Booking #: 424954 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 11:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00

VELEZ, JORDAN Booking #: 424953 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 11:16 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 by CHECK

MISC THEFT OF SERVICE $5000.00

LONER, KEALEIA Booking #: 424952 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 11:00 am Charges: 23990191 COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

RAMOS, JULIANNA Booking #: 424951 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 10:46 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $942.00

ELDREDGE, BARBARA Booking #: 424950 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 10:27 am Charges: 54040011 GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond