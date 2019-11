11/18/19 Jail Log

Monday, November 11, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 45 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

DOC/Affray: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Possession: 9

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Criminal Mischief: 3

Pedestrian – Walking w/Traffic: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Misc CPF: 3

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Public Intoxication: 3

Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon: 2

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

SOBREVILLA, MARIO Booking #: 424918 Release Date: 11-16-2019 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 12:57 am Charges: 53999999 DOC/AFFRAY

54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING 15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 82MPH

MISC VPTA X3 $3774.20

HERRERA, JASON Booking #: 424917 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 12:52 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $1000.00

CASTILLO, ISAAC Booking #: 424916 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 12:04 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

LINDSEY, DANGELLO Booking #: 424915 Release Date: 11-15-2019 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 8:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

JOHNSON, JOS Booking #: 424914 Release Date: 11-15-2019 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 8:17 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $734.00

RODRIGUEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 424913 Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 8:11 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2 $3298.00

LONG, TIMOTHY Booking #: 424912 Release Date: 11-16-2019 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 7:09 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $220.00

RODRIGUEZ, MONALINDA Booking #: 424911 Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 6:36 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

VALDEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 424910 Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 5:55 pm Charges: 25890001 *GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond

MCGUIRE, TIFFANY Booking #: 424909 Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 4:39 pm Charges: 57070010 *VOP*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X1 No Bond

NUNCIO, JERRY Booking #: 424908 Release Date: 11-15-2019 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 4:19 pm Charges: MISC CPFX 1 No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY Booking #: 424907 Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 3:19 pm Charges: 37040001 *COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond

VELD, PATRICIA Booking #: 424906 Release Date: 11-15-2019 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 1:42 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 $500.00

MARTINEZ, JOSE Booking #: 424905 Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 12:07 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond

TELLO, ARMANDO Booking #: 424904 Release Date: 11-15-2019 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 11-15-2019 – 6:39 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $1492.00

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 424936 Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 5:10 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

MEJIA-RAMIREZ, LAURA Booking #: 424935 Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 3:52 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

MARES, MONICA Booking #: 424934 Release Date: 11-17-2019 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 3:44 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC FTA X4

MISC VPTA X1 $3762.00

CORREA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 424933 Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 2:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

JUAREZ, JOHN Booking #: 424932 Release Date: 11-17-2019 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 1:36 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $2000.00

VIERA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 424931 Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 1:28 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

SENATORE, JOHN Booking #: 424930 Release Date: 11-17-2019 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 11:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

WOOTEN, LONNIE Booking #: 424929 Release Date: 11-16-2019 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 9:36 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC VPTA X 1 $1318.00

CHAPOY, JORDAN Booking #: 424928 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 6:38 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond

TALTON, ERIC Booking #: 424927 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 5:33 pm Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON No Bond

PORRAS, KINDAL Booking #: 424926 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 3:10 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

GUERRA, MELISSA Booking #: 424925 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 2:22 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond

ENRIQUEZ, JOHN Booking #: 424924 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 2:06 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION No Bond

NORIEGA, JOE Booking #: 424923 Release Date: 11-16-2019 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 1:33 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00

HERRERA, ASHLEY Booking #: 424922 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 10:24 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHPERNALIA $920.00

SHIPMAN, ROBERT Booking #: 424921 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 10:20 am Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

BERNAL, OSCAR Booking #: 424920 Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 8:03 am Charges: 13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13990031 *CPF* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54040033 INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE

MISC ICE HOLD

MRP *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER No Bond

LONG, TIMOTHY Booking #: 424919 Release Date: 11-16-2019 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 11-16-2019 – 6:40 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

BURNEY-JACKSON, LEIXUS Booking #: 424948 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 4:38 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHRENALIA $1642.00

RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH Booking #: 424947 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 3:16 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $1234.00

SUNIGA, MAGDALENO Booking #: 424946 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 2:59 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

ZAVALA, CHARLES Booking #: 424945 Booking Date: 11-18-2019 – 2:55 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond

NELSEN, MATTHEW Booking #: 424944 Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 10:02 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X 3 $1000.00

VALERO, CARLA Booking #: 424943 Release Date: 11-18-2019 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 8:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond

TARANGO, JOSE Booking #: 424942 Release Date: 11-17-2019 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 7:45 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00

TARANGO, FERNANDO Booking #: 424941 Release Date: 11-17-2019 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 7:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

SAMARRIPA, JANIE Booking #: 424940 Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 7:27 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No Bond

MARTINEZ, ANIBAL Booking #: 424939 Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 7:24 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00

VIRGEN, EDWARD Booking #: 424938 Booking Date: 11-17-2019 – 5:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $1000.00