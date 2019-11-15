Breaking News
11/15/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

Friday, November 15, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
LAWSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
424903
Booking Date:
11-15-2019 – 3:03 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$482.00
Bermea, Brianna
Booking #:
424902
Booking Date:
11-15-2019 – 2:18 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX8
No Bond
BARRIGAN, DEVIN
Booking #:
424901
Booking Date:
11-15-2019 – 1:23 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
GORMAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
424900
Booking Date:
11-15-2019 – 12:44 am
Charges:
25890002 FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
WELCH, TERRY
Booking #:
424899
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 4
$4996.00
BOLWERK, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
424898
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SHARP, KARLA
Booking #:
424897
Release Date:
11-14-2019 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PATINO, DUSTIN
Booking #:
424896
Release Date:
11-14-2019 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 2
$2766.00
GIDEON, KATHERINE
Booking #:
424895
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
LOPEZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
424894
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 1:35 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
GALVAN, JACOB
Booking #:
424893
Release Date:
11-14-2019 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 10:57 am
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
HARTMAN, KATIE
Booking #:
424892
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 10:56 am
Charges:
13990001 J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$2000.00
GRASS-POSEY, DUSTIN
Booking #:
424891
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 10:16 am
Charges:
26050014 COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
 

