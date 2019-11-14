11/14/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Thursday, November 14, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc COMM: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Online Solicit Minor: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Criminal Trespass Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornohraphy: 1
  • Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 2
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Abandon/Endanger Child w/Intent to Return: 1
  • Obstruct Highway/Intoxication/Reason Mot To: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Hirschfeld%20ForJailLogBanner%201100x210-_1555023585141.jpg_81961918_ver1.0.jpg

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
MAHAN, DANIEL
Booking #:
424890
Release Date:
11-14-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
11-14-2019 – 4:37 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$500.00
REYNOSA, LIZETH
Booking #:
424889
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BELL, BRENNAN
Booking #:
424888
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
BYERLY, ROBERT
Booking #:
424887
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 50MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X4
$5260.20
LANDIN, RODOLFO
Booking #:
424886
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
MISC COMMX3
No Bond
ROSEMANN, RUSSELL
Booking #:
424885
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X4
MISC VPTA
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$4142.00
ARREOLA, JORGE
Booking #:
424884
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
DOTY, KYLE
Booking #:
424883
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
36990022 ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR
$50000.00
ELLIOTT, DUNCAN
Booking #:
424882
Release Date:
11-14-2019 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
RYAN, MARCUS
Booking #:
424881
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SALAZAR, ORLANDO JOSHUA
Booking #:
424880
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
424879
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
26990177 GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
ARAMBULA, DAVID
Booking #:
424878
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
DIAZ, TESA
Booking #:
424877
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
424876
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 2
No Bond
URANGA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
424875
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 2:49 pm
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
MARTINEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
424874
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PUENTE, FLORENTINO
Booking #:
424873
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 2:16 pm
Charges:
48010017 VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
ACUFF, DUSTIN
Booking #:
424872
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 12:54 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1525852J4
No Bond
HARO, RUBEN
Booking #:
424871
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 11:47 am
Charges:
37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
37050004 COMM*POSS W/INT TO PROMOTE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
KEMP, LAETITIA
Booking #:
424870
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 11:35 am
Charges:
53990010 RPR*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
Lancaster, Amanda
Booking #:
424869
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 11:23 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 17-1775J3
$25546.10
RAMOS, LEOPOLDO
Booking #:
424868
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 11:18 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PAYNE, ROYCE
Booking #:
424867
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 11:04 am
Charges:
11990004 GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
MACMURDO, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
424866
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 10:49 am
Charges:
35990003 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
CHANCE, LORI
Booking #:
424865
Release Date:
11-13-2019 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 9:55 am
Charges:
38060012 GJI*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN
No Bond
JONES, SETH
Booking #:
424864
Booking Date:
11-13-2019 – 8:23 am
Charges:
MISC VOP*OBSTRUCT HIGHWAY/INTOXICATION/REASON MOT TO
$2000.00

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story