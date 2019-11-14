11/14/19 Jail Log





Thursday, November 14, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Misc CPF: 1

Misc COMM: 2

Theft: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Online Solicit Minor: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

Criminal Trespass Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1

Possession: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Possession of Child Pornohraphy: 1

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Abandon/Endanger Child w/Intent to Return: 1

Obstruct Highway/Intoxication/Reason Mot To: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.