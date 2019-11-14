11/13/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc Comm: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Possession: 3
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 4
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
- False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
- Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
SMITH, ANDREW
Booking #:
424860
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 4
No Bond