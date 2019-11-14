11/13/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Comm: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Possession: 3
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 4
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
  • Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
 
SMITH, ANDREW
Booking #:
424860
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 4
No Bond
ARMSTRONG, WILLIAM
Booking #:
424859
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
LALONE, JARED
Booking #:
424858
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
AGUILAR, TOMAS
Booking #:
424857
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
$1500.00
USERY, CHARLES
Booking #:
424856
Release Date:
11-12-2019 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CONTRERAS, PEDRO
Booking #:
424855
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
 
HUFFMAN, RICKY
Booking #:
424854
Release Date:
11-12-2019 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DEANDA, DYLAN
Booking #:
424853
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
No Bond
GREEAR, JOSHUA
Booking #:
424852
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
CHILDRESS, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
424851
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
No Bond
OHLAU, FRANCIS, JOSPEH
Booking #:
424850
Release Date:
11-12-2019 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$1500.00
REYNA, JESSICA
Booking #:
424849
Release Date:
11-12-2019 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL
No Bond
ADAME, RICHARD
Booking #:
424848
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
AGUERO, ADAM
Booking #:
424847
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 12:10 pm
Charges:
11990004 *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
BRADSHAW, CHARLES
Booking #:
424846
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 9:39 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LOZANO, KOBE
Booking #:
424845
Booking Date:
11-12-2019 – 8:55 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00