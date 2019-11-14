11/13/19 Jail Log





Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc Comm: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 3

Failure to Appear: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

