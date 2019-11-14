11/12/19 Jail Log





Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Man/Del Cs PG: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Possession: 1

Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.