11/12/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Man/Del Cs PG: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Possession: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
HARRINGTON, JEAN
Booking #:
424842
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond