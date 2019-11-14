11/12/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Man/Del Cs PG: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
HARRINGTON, JEAN
Booking #:
424842
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
24110003 *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL
Booking #:
424841
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
WATSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
424840
Release Date:
11-11-2019 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 2:10 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
MATHEWS, HARRY
Booking #:
424839
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$10000.00
WALKER, CALVIN
Booking #:
424838
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 12:41 pm
Charges:
54040009 * VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
 
POOLE, KRYSTAL
Booking #:
424837
Release Date:
11-11-2019 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
TILLER, DAYTON
Booking #:
424836
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 9:56 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
OROSCO, DANIEL
Booking #:
424835
Release Date:
11-11-2019 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 7:18 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X2
$5027.80
ZUNIGA, ANDREW
Booking #:
424834
Release Date:
11-11-2019 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 7:16 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$8000.00
CARRILLO, BIANCA
Booking #:
424833
Booking Date:
11-11-2019 – 7:09 am
Charges:
MISC CPFx3
No Bond
 