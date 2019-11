11/11/19 Jail Log

Monday, November 11, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: I

Public Intoxication: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Possession: 6

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Possession of a Dangerous Drug: 1

Indecent Assault: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc Contempt of Court: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Failure to Display Driver’s License: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Hallman, Melissa Booking #: 424814 Booking Date: 11-09-2019 – 3:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

CHAPPA, BENJAMIN Booking #: 424813 Booking Date: 11-09-2019 – 3:13 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON $500.00 View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, LIANNA Booking #: 424812 Booking Date: 11-09-2019 – 2:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 View Profile >>>

WILMOT, KEVIN Booking #: 424811 Booking Date: 11-09-2019 – 2:04 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 View Profile >>>

HURT, MARK Booking #: 424810 Release Date: 11-09-2019 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 11:24 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>

ARAMBULA, DAVID Booking #: 424809 Release Date: 11-09-2019 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 10:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 View Profile >>>

MILLER, ERIC Booking #: 424808 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 8:27 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond View Profile >>>

CLEMONS, DWAIN Booking #: 424807 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 7:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond View Profile >>>

PEREZ, JONATHAN Booking #: 424805 Release Date: 11-09-2019 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 7:03 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

LEVERETT, STERLING Booking #: 424806 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 6:59 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS No Bond View Profile >>>

ESCAMILLA, FELIPE Booking #: 424804 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 5:33 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond View Profile >>>

MCWHIRTER, AUSTIN Booking #: 424803 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 4:56 pm Charges: 36230001 INDECENT ASSAULT $1500.00 View Profile >>>

CHITSEY, CORBY Booking #: 424802 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 3:25 pm Charges: 37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond View Profile >>>

SKAINS, SAMANTHA Booking #: 424801 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 3:20 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

26990041 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond View Profile >>>

VALDEZ, CRYSTAL Booking #: 424800 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 2:06 pm Charges: 521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

SP CPF*SPEEDING

SP SPEEDING

VPTA CPF*VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) $1140.00 View Profile >>>

MORALES, ROBERT Booking #: 424799 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 1:57 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $5000.00 View Profile >>>

WALKER, ADAM Booking #: 424798 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 12:57 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond View Profile >>>

FARLEY, LEON Booking #: 424797 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 12:37 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond View Profile >>>

TAYLOR, CHRYSTAL Booking #: 424794 Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 9:55 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond View Profile >>>

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 424793 Release Date: 11-08-2019 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 11-08-2019 – 6:15 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, TERA Booking #: 424823 Booking Date: 11-10-2019 – 3:26 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 View Profile >>>

FITCHETT, ALEX Booking #: 424822 Booking Date: 11-10-2019 – 2:34 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 View Profile >>>

DOTY, JOE Booking #: 424821 Booking Date: 11-10-2019 – 2:07 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

DOTY, MISTY Booking #: 424820 Release Date: 11-10-2019 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 11-10-2019 – 1:50 am Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X 1

MISC FTA X 2 $1722.00 View Profile >>>

RAMOS, JOHNNY Booking #: 424819 Release Date: 11-10-2019 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 11-10-2019 – 1:45 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X1 $1340.00 View Profile >>>

MOTA, MICAH Booking #: 424818 Release Date: 11-10-2019 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 11-09-2019 – 5:20 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT $500.00 View Profile >>>

WATSON, JASON Booking #: 424817 Release Date: 11-09-2019 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 11-09-2019 – 3:35 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>