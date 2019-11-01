11/1/19 Jail Log





Friday, November 1, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 2

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Proh Sub Corr Facil – Attempt: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

TORRES, DERRICK

Booking #:

424653

Release Date:

11-01-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 2:45 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

CLARK, AARON

Booking #:

424652

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 2:43 am

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

CASTANEDA, PEDRO

Booking #:

424651

Booking Date:

11-01-2019 – 1:46 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

FLORES, ALEJANDRO

Booking #:

424650

Release Date:

11-01-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 11:30 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CARRILLO, JOVI

Booking #:

424649

Release Date:

10-31-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 6:29 pm

Charges:

54999999 CPFX6

No Bond

DUREN, TONEY

Booking #:

424648

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 3:42 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

SCHAEFER, LANE

Booking #:

424647

Release Date:

10-31-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 1:21 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

REED, SHANNA

Booking #:

424646

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 11:05 am

Charges:

35990211 PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT

No Bond

ROWOLDT, LISA

Booking #:

424645

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 9:56 am

Charges:

54040009 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

