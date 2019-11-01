11/1/19 Jail Log

Friday, November 1, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 2
- Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Proh Sub Corr Facil – Attempt: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
TORRES, DERRICK
Booking #:
424653
Release Date:
11-01-2019 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
11-01-2019 – 2:45 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
CLARK, AARON
Booking #:
424652
Booking Date:
11-01-2019 – 2:43 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
CASTANEDA, PEDRO
Booking #:
424651
Booking Date:
11-01-2019 – 1:46 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
FLORES, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
424650
Release Date:
11-01-2019 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CARRILLO, JOVI
Booking #:
424649
Release Date:
10-31-2019 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
54999999 CPFX6
No Bond
DUREN, TONEY
Booking #:
424648
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
SCHAEFER, LANE
Booking #:
424647
Release Date:
10-31-2019 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 1:21 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REED, SHANNA
Booking #:
424646
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 11:05 am
Charges:
35990211 PROH SUB CORR FACIL-ATTEMPT
No Bond
ROWOLDT, LISA
Booking #:
424645
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 9:56 am
Charges:
54040009 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond