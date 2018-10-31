Jail Logs

10/31/18 Jail Log

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 08:56 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Possession: 3
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous - Victim Under 14: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

GOMEZ, DOMINGO

Booking #:

417712

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 2:28 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1852.00

SILVA, SOPHIA

Booking #:

417711

Booking Date:

10-31-2018 - 1:00 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

PHILLIPS, JAYDEN

Booking #:

417709

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 9:39 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010010 *VOP*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

COKER, MARK

Booking #:

417708

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 9:30 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SULLIVAN, STANLEY

Booking #:

417707

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 4:47 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX2

No Bond

WILLIAMS, EMANUEL

Booking #:

417706

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 4:22 pm

Charges:

11990012 GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14

No Bond

BRUTON, VERNON

Booking #:

417705

Release Date:

10-30-2018 - 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 4:18 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3

$3814.00

BRYAN, OTIS

Booking #:

417704

Release Date:

10-30-2018 - 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 3:59 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

JACKSON, ALEXIS

Booking #:

417703

Release Date:

10-30-2018 - 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 3:40 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$420.00

BOYLES, DILLION

Booking #:

417702

Release Date:

10-30-2018 - 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 1:42 pm

Charges:

35990021 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

$25000.00

CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

417701

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 12:00 pm

Charges:

26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO INSURANCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1876.00

ARIZOLA, RICKY

Booking #:

417700

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 10:22 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WALTER, SKYLER

Booking #:

417699

Booking Date:

10-30-2018 - 10:00 am

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

