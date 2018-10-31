10/31/18 Jail Log
SAN ANGELO, Tx - Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Possession: 3
- Misc CPF: 1
- Sex Abuse of Child Continuous - Victim Under 14: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Parole Violation: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
GOMEZ, DOMINGO
Booking #:
417712
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 2:28 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1852.00
SILVA, SOPHIA
Booking #:
417711
Booking Date:
10-31-2018 - 1:00 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
PHILLIPS, JAYDEN
Booking #:
417709
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 9:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010010 *VOP*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
COKER, MARK
Booking #:
417708
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 9:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
SULLIVAN, STANLEY
Booking #:
417707
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 4:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
WILLIAMS, EMANUEL
Booking #:
417706
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 4:22 pm
Charges:
11990012 GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
BRUTON, VERNON
Booking #:
417705
Release Date:
10-30-2018 - 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 4:18 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 3
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
$3814.00
BRYAN, OTIS
Booking #:
417704
Release Date:
10-30-2018 - 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 3:59 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
JACKSON, ALEXIS
Booking #:
417703
Release Date:
10-30-2018 - 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 3:40 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$420.00
BOYLES, DILLION
Booking #:
417702
Release Date:
10-30-2018 - 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 1:42 pm
Charges:
35990021 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$25000.00
CONTRERAS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
417701
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 12:00 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO INSURANCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1876.00
ARIZOLA, RICKY
Booking #:
417700
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 10:22 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WALTER, SKYLER
Booking #:
417699
Booking Date:
10-30-2018 - 10:00 am
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
