10/9/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1
- Possession: 2
- Indecent Exposure: 1
- Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1
- Criminal Nonsupport: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Misc COMM: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
LOPEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
424200
Release Date:
10-09-2019 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
24110003 J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
POWELL, AARON
Booking #:
424201
Release Date:
10-09-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 10:04 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$500.00
MOSS, JESSICA
Booking #:
424199
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ARAMBULA, DAVID
Booking #:
424198
Release Date:
10-08-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
424197
Release Date:
10-08-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 6:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
FLORES, ELISEO
Booking #:
424196
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 5:33 pm
Charges:
P23 INDECENT EXPOSURE
No Bond
SCHAEFER, JOSHUA
Booking #:
424195
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
EMERY, ASHLEY
Booking #:
424194
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
25890002 FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
No Bond
REYNOLDS, RAKIESHA
Booking #:
424193
Release Date:
10-08-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 2:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GREEN, ERIC
Booking #:
424192
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 1:45 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA*CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT
$3500.00
RAMIREZ, DEBORAH
Booking #:
424191
Release Date:
10-08-2019 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 12:54 pm
Charges:
29990043 RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
FUQUA, LISA
Booking #:
424190
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 12:00 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 17
No Bond
DOEGE, TYLER
Booking #:
424189
Booking Date:
10-08-2019 – 11:19 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond