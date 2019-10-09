10/9/19 Jail Log





Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1

Possession: 2

Indecent Exposure: 1

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

Criminal Nonsupport: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Misc CPF: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

LOPEZ, GABRIEL

Booking #:

424200

Release Date:

10-09-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 10:14 pm

Charges:

24110003 J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

POWELL, AARON

Booking #:

424201

Release Date:

10-09-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 10:04 pm

Charges:

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

$500.00

MOSS, JESSICA

Booking #:

424199

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 9:19 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ARAMBULA, DAVID

Booking #:

424198

Release Date:

10-08-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 6:17 pm

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT

Booking #:

424197

Release Date:

10-08-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 6:05 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

FLORES, ELISEO

Booking #:

424196

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 5:33 pm

Charges:

P23 INDECENT EXPOSURE

No Bond

SCHAEFER, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424195

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 4:52 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

EMERY, ASHLEY

Booking #:

424194

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 4:04 pm

Charges:

25890002 FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR

No Bond

REYNOLDS, RAKIESHA

Booking #:

424193

Release Date:

10-08-2019 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 2:06 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GREEN, ERIC

Booking #:

424192

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 1:45 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA*CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT

$3500.00

RAMIREZ, DEBORAH

Booking #:

424191

Release Date:

10-08-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 12:54 pm

Charges:

29990043 RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

No Bond

FUQUA, LISA

Booking #:

424190

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 12:00 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 17

No Bond

DOEGE, TYLER

Booking #:

424189

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 11:19 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

