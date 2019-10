10/8/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Assault Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Possession: 1

Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Misc Comm: 1

Theft: 1

Violation of Protective Order Bias/Prejudice: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

STORLAZZI, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

424187

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 3:07 am

Charges:

26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

48010017 VOP* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

48990009 VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

$1000.00

GIGGER, HARLEE

Booking #:

424186

Booking Date:

10-08-2019 – 12:45 am

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

RODRIQUEZ, ADAM

Booking #:

424185

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 11:52 pm

Charges:

13990075 GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

GOVEA, LORENZO

Booking #:

424184

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 10:28 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

$734.00

MEJIA, ERICK

Booking #:

424183

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 10:18 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

TERWILLIGER, DENNIS

Booking #:

424182

Release Date:

10-08-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 9:11 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

STINNETT, MATHEW

Booking #:

424181

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 7:51 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

ARIZOLA, OSCAR

Booking #:

424180

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 7:31 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

$492.00

YBARRA, ROBERT

Booking #:

424179

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 7:26 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

RAMIREZ, JUAN

Booking #:

424178

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 5:51 pm

Charges:

54990067 COMM*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

No Bond

HENDRICK, ROSS

Booking #:

424177

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 5:36 pm

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$220.00

NEWMAN, VICTORIA

Booking #:

424176

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

BOSWELL, ALEXIS

Booking #:

424175

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 4:03 pm

Charges:

26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

55999999 POSSESSION/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 3

$2288.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

424174

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 3:43 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

HARRIS, TARA

Booking #:

424173

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 3:39 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

JENKINS, JEFFERY

Booking #:

424172

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 1:17 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 8

No Bond

GILL, STERLING

Booking #:

424171

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 11:00 am

Charges:

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

ROMERO, DAVID

Booking #:

424170

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 10:09 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$924.00

MONROE, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424169

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 9:54 am

Charges:

38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

No Bond

ROBERTSON, ROBERT

Booking #:

424168

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 8:21 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C

$492.00

