10/7/19 Jail Log

Monday, October 7, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 67 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 13

Public Intoxication: 6

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Violate Promise to Appear: 2

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Man/Del CS PG: 3

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Proh Substance/Item in Correctional Facility: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear Felony: 1

Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 1

Walking with Flow of Traffic: 1

Disorderly Conduct: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 2

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1

Assault Family Household: 1

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Violate Protective Order: 1

Theft: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

BANDA, JUAN

Booking #:

424130

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 4:54 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MAYO, ZACHARY

Booking #:

424129

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 3:34 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

GARCIA, JOSE

Booking #:

424128

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 3:21 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$2000.00

GONZALES, JESSICA

Booking #:

424127

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 2:51 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

ROBLES, ESEQUIEL

Booking #:

424126

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 2:41 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SOSA, EZEKIEL

Booking #:

424125

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 2:12 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MORALES, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424124

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 1:22 am

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

SP SPEEDING

$510.00

GARRETT, JUSTIN

Booking #:

424123

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 12:38 am

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1500.00

LINDSEY, SHANNON

Booking #:

424122

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 11:58 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1642.00

BREWER, BO

Booking #:

424121

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 11:15 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X8

$1000.00

SIPES, DANNY

Booking #:

424120

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 10:47 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

KIRKSEY, TERRELL

Booking #:

424119

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 10:43 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARCELO

Booking #:

424118

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 10:13 pm

Charges:

35620008 J/N POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$500.00

PALLAREZ, ARMANDO

Booking #:

424117

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 10:00 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

Mejia, Fabian

Booking #:

424116

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 9:36 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

PEREZ, SESARIO

Booking #:

424115

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 9:33 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$221.00

CHANDLER, BRITNEY

Booking #:

424114

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 9:01 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48990010 *MTR* HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

$500.00

HARVEY, FLOYD

Booking #:

424113

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 8:19 pm

Charges:

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

ARAMBULA, DAVID

Booking #:

424112

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 5:52 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MORALES, ROSEANDA

Booking #:

424111

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 5:39 pm

Charges:

35990003 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

LOZANO, KOBE

Booking #:

424110

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 5:15 pm

Charges:

48010020 *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$920.00

BRITO, VALENTE

Booking #:

424109

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 4:48 pm

Charges:

73990677 *MTR* PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

424108

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 4:04 pm

Charges:

37040001 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

FLORES, HELIODORO

Booking #:

424107

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 3:38 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

CUNNINGHAM, DERRICK

Booking #:

424106

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 2:51 pm

Charges:

50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, RAMSEY

Booking #:

424105

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 2:42 pm

Charges:

35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

$10000.00

GARCIA, ROBERT

Booking #:

424104

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 11:28 am

Charges:

13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

MISC US MARSHAL/PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

Murcia, Walter

Booking #:

424103

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 11:10 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

424102

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 11:09 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

72999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

MISC FTA X2

$1353.00

WORD, JENNIFER

Booking #:

424101

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 11:03 am

Charges:

35990014 * GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

48990009 *GOB8 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

$1000.00

RUSS, KENNETH

Booking #:

424100

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 7:03 am

Charges:

54999999 WALKING WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC

$220.00

SMITH, WHITNEY

Booking #:

424099

Release Date:

10-04-2019 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 6:58 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

OLVEDA, RAYMOND

Booking #:

424153

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 4:36 am

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1831917J4

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$954.00

TORRES, SAMMY

Booking #:

424152

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 3:58 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

ROGERS, KYLE

Booking #:

424151

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 3:19 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MONTANEZ, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

424150

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 2:57 am

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

DYE, LANCE

Booking #:

424149

Release Date:

10-06-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 2:49 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

CAPUCHINO, JACOB

Booking #:

424148

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 2:18 am

Charges:

42.01 DISORDERLY CONDUCT

$372.00

STRACK, JENNY

Booking #:

424147

Release Date:

10-06-2019 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 1:52 am

Charges:

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

$500.00

TORRES, REBECCA

Booking #:

424146

Release Date:

10-06-2019 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 1:24 am

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

MEYERS, CALVIN

Booking #:

424144

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 12:31 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

LINDSEY, LAWRENCE

Booking #:

424143

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 11:43 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$12500.00

MARTINEZ, RICHARD

Booking #:

424142

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 10:59 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY HOUSEHOLD

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$992.00

SANCHEZ-TRUJILLO, SALVADOR

Booking #:

424141

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 10:44 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC ICE HOLD

$442.00

RODRIGUEZ, ABLE

Booking #:

424140

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 10:41 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

RIOS, MELINDA

Booking #:

424139

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 10:09 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

DANIEL, SYLVESTER

Booking #:

424138

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 10:05 pm

Charges:

41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

$500.00

BLACK, TYQUON

Booking #:

424137

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 7:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

LOPEZ, JOE

Booking #:

424136

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 3:25 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

CARTER, BRITIAN

Booking #:

424135

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 2:48 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

TERRY, ISHEANNA

Booking #:

424134

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 2:41 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1142.00

LIMUEL, BESSIE

Booking #:

424133

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 1:23 pm

Charges:

13990082 *GJI*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

23990196 *GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

99999999 *GOB*THEFT PROP<$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

$41000.00

OJEDA, MARIAH

Booking #:

424132

Release Date:

10-05-2019 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-05-2019 – 10:04 am

Charges:

54040009 *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

SANMIGUEL, AMBER

Booking #:

424167

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 3:15 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

RAMIREZ, JOSE

Booking #:

424166

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 1:06 am

Charges:

54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

MARTINEZ, HENRY

Booking #:

424165

Booking Date:

10-07-2019 – 1:01 am

Charges:

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

$500.00

BUSTOS, CRISTIAN

Booking #:

424164

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 10:41 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILIY VIOLENCE

$1492.00

MORALES-SOSA, HERNALDO

Booking #:

424163

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 10:02 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

CLEMONS, LISA

Booking #:

424162

Release Date:

10-07-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 7:12 pm

Charges:

38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

$500.00

GALLEGOS, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424161

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 6:11 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SCHAFER, JOHN

Booking #:

424160

Release Date:

10-06-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 5:53 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC FTA X 2

MISC RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR

MISC VPTA X 2

$3726.00

PEREZ, RUBEN

Booking #:

424159

Release Date:

10-06-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 5:24 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 NO PROOFOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X 2

$3342.00

ROMERO, DAVID

Booking #:

424158

Release Date:

10-06-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 5:00 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1344.00

ARAMBULA, DAVID

Booking #:

424157

Release Date:

10-06-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

$500.00

DOTY, NANCY

Booking #:

424156

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 2:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

DUENAS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424155

Release Date:

10-06-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 10:56 am

Charges:

35990027 POSS CS PG 4 < 28G

$1000.00

SAENZ, KRISTY

Booking #:

424154

Booking Date:

10-06-2019 – 10:37 am

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

