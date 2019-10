10/4/19 Jail Log

Friday, October 4, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Misc CPF: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



GRESSMAN, BRIAN

Booking #:

424098

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 2:50 am

Charges:

54990067 GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

CASTILLO, KAYLA

Booking #:

424097

Release Date:

10-04-2019 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

10-04-2019 – 12:50 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

MURO, ALEX

Booking #:

424096

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 10:32 pm

Charges:

54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

LOPEZ, ARIEL

Booking #:

424095

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 9:01 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

MARTINEZ-MONSIVAIS, LUIS

Booking #:

424093

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 5:30 pm

Charges:

54040009 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

QUIROZ, PETE

Booking #:

424092

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 5:02 pm

Charges:

35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

ZAPATA, ROSAELIA

Booking #:

424091

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 4:42 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SAUNDERS, RHONDA

Booking #:

424090

Release Date:

10-03-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 3:58 pm

Charges:

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$25000.00

PALACIO, TEOFILO

Booking #:

424089

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 3:39 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

73991058 TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HUM CORPSE

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

CARROLL, OLLIE

Booking #:

424088

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 2:57 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

MONTES, CRUZ

Booking #:

424087

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 12:10 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

SENTENA, JENNIFER

Booking #:

424086

Release Date:

10-03-2019 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 11:41 am

Charges:

MISC FTA

$454.00

DAVIS, DREW

Booking #:

424085

Release Date:

10-03-2019 – 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 10:44 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

MENDOZA, ANDREA

Booking #:

424084

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 10:43 am

Charges:

16020009 RPR*TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

57070019 RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

HINOJOS, MANUEL

Booking #:

424082

Release Date:

10-03-2019 – 1:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 9:11 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA

$482.00

BRAZEAL, BRADY

Booking #:

424081

Release Date:

10-03-2019 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-03-2019 – 6:09 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

