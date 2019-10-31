10/31/19 Jail Log





Thursday, October 31, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Possession: 4

Public Intoxication: 2

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Threat Class C: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Deadly Conduct: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

BARBOZA, JOE

Booking #:

424644

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 4:34 am

Charges:

54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

TAYLOR, THOMAS

Booking #:

424643

Release Date:

10-31-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 3:19 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HILLIARD, RANDI

Booking #:

424642

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 1:23 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HART, KIMBERLY

Booking #:

424641

Booking Date:

10-31-2019 – 1:18 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X1

$1224.00

MCLAURIN, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424640

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 10:31 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

424639

Release Date:

10-31-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 9:47 pm

Charges:

16029999 THREAT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 2

$2440.00

MARIN, EDUARDO

Booking #:

424638

Release Date:

10-31-2019 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 6:13 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

Russell, Kresta

Booking #:

424637

Release Date:

10-30-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 3:45 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

JOHNSON, ZACKARY

Booking #:

424636

Release Date:

10-30-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 3:38 pm

Charges:

54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

JONES, ALEX

Booking #:

424635

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 3:11 pm

Charges:

22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

SMITH, WHITNEY

Booking #:

424634

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 2:54 pm

Charges:

53990001 VOP*DEADLY CONDUCT

No Bond

GONZALES, MARISSA

Booking #:

424632

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 1:10 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

YOUNG, VALERIE

Booking #:

424631

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 1:01 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

49990001 COMM*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 1

MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOLL ZONE 26 MPH

MISC VPTA X 2

$2826.20

HERNANDEZ, ROBERTO

Booking #:

424630

Release Date:

10-30-2019 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 12:45 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 12-880J3

$225.00

JORDAN, JAMES

Booking #:

424629

Release Date:

10-30-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 9:57 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00





