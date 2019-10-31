10/31/19 Jail Log

Thursday, October 31, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Possession: 4
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Threat Class C: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Deadly Conduct: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
BARBOZA, JOE
Booking #:
424644
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 4:34 am
Charges:
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
TAYLOR, THOMAS
Booking #:
424643
Release Date:
10-31-2019 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 3:19 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HILLIARD, RANDI
Booking #:
424642
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 1:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HART, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
424641
Booking Date:
10-31-2019 – 1:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X1
$1224.00
MCLAURIN, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
424640
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
424639
Release Date:
10-31-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
16029999 THREAT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 2
$2440.00
MARIN, EDUARDO
Booking #:
424638
Release Date:
10-31-2019 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
Russell, Kresta
Booking #:
424637
Release Date:
10-30-2019 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
JOHNSON, ZACKARY
Booking #:
424636
Release Date:
10-30-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
JONES, ALEX
Booking #:
424635
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
SMITH, WHITNEY
Booking #:
424634
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
53990001 VOP*DEADLY CONDUCT
No Bond
GONZALES, MARISSA
Booking #:
424632
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
YOUNG, VALERIE
Booking #:
424631
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 1:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
49990001 COMM*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
MISC SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOLL ZONE 26 MPH
MISC VPTA X 2
$2826.20
HERNANDEZ, ROBERTO
Booking #:
424630
Release Date:
10-30-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 12-880J3
$225.00
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
424629
Release Date:
10-30-2019 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-30-2019 – 9:57 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00