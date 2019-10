10/30/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 6

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Theft: 3

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1

Criminal Trespassing – Habit/Shelter/Superfund/Infstrt: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

SALDIVAR, CIMON

Booking #:

424627

Booking Date:

10-30-2019 – 12:16 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

$1872.00

MOLINA, GABRIEL

Booking #:

424626

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 7:55 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICESNE INVALID 2

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY

54999999 STOP SIGN

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X4

$5944.00

KARADIMAS, ALECK

Booking #:

424625

Release Date:

10-29-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 7:07 pm

Charges:

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

Chandler, Eshona

Booking #:

424624

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 6:27 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1000.00

BROWN, DARION

Booking #:

424623

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 5:58 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT <$100

48010017 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

57070019 *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$3238.00

INGRAM, CHAD

Booking #:

424622

Release Date:

10-30-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 5:12 pm

Charges:

13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

EVERSON, CHARLOTTE

Booking #:

424621

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 4:43 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

SANMIGUEL, ELIADORA

Booking #:

424620

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 4:14 pm

Charges:

41020025 *COMM* SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

No Bond

FRANCO, MOISES

Booking #:

424619

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 4:11 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

VASQUEZ, LORETTA

Booking #:

424618

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 4:11 pm

Charges:

35990231 *MTR*POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT

No Bond

GUEVARA, PAUL

Booking #:

424617

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 4:07 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ESSIX, OMAR

Booking #:

424616

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 4:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, EDWARD

Booking #:

424615

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 4:02 pm

Charges:

23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

CABRERRA, RUBY

Booking #:

424614

Release Date:

10-29-2019 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 10:39 am

Charges:

P80 *CPF* THEFT

No Bond

ARAMBULA, DAVID

Booking #:

424613

Release Date:

10-29-2019 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 9:14 am

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$500.00

Lopez, Juan

Booking #:

424612

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 9:08 am

Charges:

54040009 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond