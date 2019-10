10/29/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 13

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Failure to Appear: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Theft: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

JUAREZ, JOHN

Booking #:

424611

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 3:31 am

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$1000.00

LOPEZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

424610

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 2:35 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$2500.00

ARROYO, TOBY

Booking #:

424609

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 2:17 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

LOPEZ, FRANK

Booking #:

424608

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 1:46 am

Charges:

13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

23990191 J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

SCHULTZ, DARLENE

Booking #:

424607

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 1:21 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

424606

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 1:13 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

ALFARO, PAUL

Booking #:

424605

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 12:56 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

DEPAUW, CODY

Booking #:

424604

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 12:12 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA

$982.00

AMADOR, JESSICA

Booking #:

424603

Booking Date:

10-29-2019 – 12:01 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X2

$500.00

HERNANDEZ, ALEC

Booking #:

424602

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 11:39 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

REEVES, JACOB

Booking #:

424601

Release Date:

10-29-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 11:13 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

CUELLAR, JUSTIN

Booking #:

424600

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 11:09 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$2500.00

VARGAS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424599

Release Date:

10-29-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 9:45 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1629100J4

$454.00

BARNES, LENARD

Booking #:

424598

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 7:58 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1000.00

CASTILLO, RUBEN

Booking #:

424597

Release Date:

10-28-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 5:39 pm

Charges:

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAILD2

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2

MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN 30 MPH

MISC VPTA X 4

$7950.20

EASTERLY, ROBERT

Booking #:

424596

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 5:29 pm

Charges:

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

TALAVERA, LILLIAN

Booking #:

424595

Release Date:

10-28-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 4:09 pm

Charges:

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

$500.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

424594

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 3:56 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

POUNDS, ADAM

Booking #:

424593

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 3:18 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC LEAVING CHILD IN VEH CLASS C

$1124.00

BYERS, JESSE

Booking #:

424592

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 2:41 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$924.00

VELARDE, KENNY

Booking #:

424591

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 2:20 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

SERBANTEZ, VICENTE

Booking #:

424590

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 12:23 pm

Charges:

13990075 *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13990076 *GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

No Bond

BARNES, JULIE

Booking #:

424589

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 11:59 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATOR

No Bond

SHERROD, CAREY

Booking #:

424588

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 11:24 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SAMARIPA, ERMELINDA

Booking #:

424587

Release Date:

10-28-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 11:08 am

Charges:

54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

BIERA, MONICA

Booking #:

424586

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 11:07 am

Charges:

35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

KING, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

424585

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 10:36 am

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ODELL, ELIJAH

Booking #:

424584

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 9:13 am

Charges:

35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990024 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G

No Bond

STINNETT, TERRY

Booking #:

424583

Release Date:

10-28-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-28-2019 – 8:44 am

Charges:

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

$1000.00

