10/25/19 Jail Log

Friday, October 25, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 2
- Possession: 3
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Driving w/ License Invalid: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
- Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
MCCARTHY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
424525
Booking Date:
10-25-2019 – 4:51 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA
$482.00
CHAPA, TRISTAN
Booking #:
424524
Release Date:
10-25-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
10-25-2019 – 4:07 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Rodriguez, Jeanette
Booking #:
424523
Booking Date:
10-25-2019 – 3:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 DWLI
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN
$2034.00
DEMENT, CINNAMON
Booking #:
424522
Release Date:
10-25-2019 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
10-25-2019 – 2:45 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC VPTA X 3
$4072.00
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
424521
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BEJIL, GREGORY
Booking #:
424520
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 10:52 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SHIPPER, KEVIN
Booking #:
424519
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SIMMONS, GEORGE
Booking #:
424518
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
HURD, NAOMI
Booking #:
424516
Release Date:
10-24-2019 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
BRYAN, HEIDI
Booking #:
424515
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
LANE, DYMESHIKA
Booking #:
424514
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$20000.00
CALDERON, MARCO
Booking #:
424513
Release Date:
10-24-2019 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
Polege, Hiedi
Booking #:
424512
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$150000.00
HERNANDEZ, ERNEST
Booking #:
424511
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 11:29 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
Murrell, Jason
Booking #:
424510
Booking Date:
10-24-2019 – 10:32 am
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
11990015 *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond