10/25/19 Jail Log

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 2

Possession: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Driving w/ License Invalid: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424525

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 4:51 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7

MISC FTA

$482.00

CHAPA, TRISTAN

Booking #:

424524

Release Date:

10-25-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 4:07 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

Rodriguez, Jeanette

Booking #:

424523

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 3:12 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 DWLI

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

$2034.00

DEMENT, CINNAMON

Booking #:

424522

Release Date:

10-25-2019 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

10-25-2019 – 2:45 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC VPTA X 3

$4072.00

STEWART, SALLY

Booking #:

424521

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 10:59 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BEJIL, GREGORY

Booking #:

424520

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 10:52 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SHIPPER, KEVIN

Booking #:

424519

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 8:32 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SIMMONS, GEORGE

Booking #:

424518

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 7:45 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

HURD, NAOMI

Booking #:

424516

Release Date:

10-24-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 5:23 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

BRYAN, HEIDI

Booking #:

424515

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 4:47 pm

Charges:

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

LANE, DYMESHIKA

Booking #:

424514

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 4:11 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$20000.00

CALDERON, MARCO

Booking #:

424513

Release Date:

10-24-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 3:08 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1420.00

Polege, Hiedi

Booking #:

424512

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 2:50 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$150000.00

HERNANDEZ, ERNEST

Booking #:

424511

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 11:29 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX2

No Bond

Murrell, Jason

Booking #:

424510

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 10:32 am

Charges:

11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

11990015 *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14

No Bond

