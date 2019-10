10/24/19 Jail Log

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 6

Public Intoxication: 2

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc CPF: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Sexual Assault: 1

Theft: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

LOPEZ, JUAN

Booking #:

424509

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 5:20 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

PEREZ, RAFAEL

Booking #:

424508

Release Date:

10-24-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 3:54 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

OLIVAS, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

424507

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 3:48 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

RUSSELL, JAMES

Booking #:

424506

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 3:20 am

Charges:

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$942.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

424505

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 1:58 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-INDECENT EXPOSURE

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X 8

$5360.00

HOLDER, STANTON

Booking #:

424504

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 1:43 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

WALTON, DAMONTRY

Booking #:

424502

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 1:25 am

Charges:

35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

No Bond

SANCHEZ, LORENZO

Booking #:

424501

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 1:12 am

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$942.00

CONTRERAS, CHRISTINA

Booking #:

424500

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 1:06 am

Charges:

13990079 ASSAULT AGAINST ELDERLY OR DISABLED INDIVIDUAL

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$992.00

AYERS, PAYTON

Booking #:

424499

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 1:05 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

Perez, Francisca

Booking #:

424498

Booking Date:

10-24-2019 – 12:06 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX8

No Bond

HINOJAS, JULIAN

Booking #:

424497

Release Date:

10-24-2019 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 11:35 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANICAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC VPTAX2

$3866.00

GOMEZ, VERONICA

Booking #:

424496

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 11:33 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAILD 2

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31MPH IN A 20 MPH

MISC CPF X 5

MISC VPTA

MISC WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

$5023.20

DICK, JOHN

Booking #:

424495

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 11:01 pm

Charges:

25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

BYERLY, ROBERT

Booking #:

424494

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 9:48 pm

Charges:

13990075 *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 79 MPH

MISC VPTAX2

$2166.20

HALSTEAD, YVONNE

Booking #:

424493

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 7:22 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SALAS, FABIAN

Booking #:

424492

Release Date:

10-23-2019 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 7:06 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

MCLAUGHLIN, WILLIAM

Booking #:

424491

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 5:45 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 4

No Bond

OGDEN, MORNING

Booking #:

424490

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 4:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030026 *GOB* PROH WEAPON KNUCKLES

$15000.00

STILWELL, SHANI

Booking #:

424489

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 3:31 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

MCVINNIE, DUSTIN

Booking #:

424488

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 1:03 pm

Charges:

11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

FOREMAN, TERRY

Booking #:

424487

Release Date:

10-23-2019 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 11:49 am

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by Check

No Bond

