10/23/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Driving Without a License: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Possession: 6
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Theft: 1
- Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
TITUS, RODNEY
Booking #:
424484
Booking Date:
10-23-2019 – 2:07 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA
$1132.00
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
424483
Booking Date:
10-23-2019 – 12:41 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
GONZALES, ANTHONY
Booking #:
424482
Release Date:
10-23-2019 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
REYES, JAMES
Booking #:
424481
Release Date:
10-23-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT HEADLIGHTS
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
$1116.00
RIVERA, ALMA
Booking #:
424480
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
BRYAN, HEIDI
Booking #:
424479
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MILES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
424478
Release Date:
10-22-2019 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 8:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GROTHE, TERESA
Booking #:
424477
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
48010016 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
NAVARRO, ALEXIS
Booking #:
424476
Release Date:
10-23-2019 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 4:40 pm
Charges:
13990031 CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
BAEZA, ARIANA
Booking #:
424475
Release Date:
10-22-2019 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, FABIAN
Booking #:
424474
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
11990004 COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
WEST, DUSTIN
Booking #:
424473
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 2:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
MELTON, BARBARA
Booking #:
424472
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
LONER, KEALEIA
Booking #:
424471
Release Date:
10-22-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
GARCIA, ALBERT
Booking #:
424470
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 11:59 am
Charges:
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 GOB*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$642.00
COMEAUX, ALEXIS
Booking #:
424469
Release Date:
10-22-2019 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 10:51 am
Charges:
35990021 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
DELGADO, LUIS
Booking #:
424468
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 10:22 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
GONZALES, JUAN
Booking #:
424467
Release Date:
10-22-2019 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 10:11 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00