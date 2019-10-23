10/23/19 Jail Log





Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Driving Without a License: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Possession: 6

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Theft: 1

Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

TITUS, RODNEY

Booking #:

424484

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 2:07 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA

$1132.00

View Profile >>>

SERBANTEZ, VICENTE

Booking #:

424483

Booking Date:

10-23-2019 – 12:41 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

GONZALES, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424482

Release Date:

10-23-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 11:44 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

REYES, JAMES

Booking #:

424481

Release Date:

10-23-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 11:09 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT HEADLIGHTS

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

$1116.00

View Profile >>>

RIVERA, ALMA

Booking #:

424480

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 11:02 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BRYAN, HEIDI

Booking #:

424479

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 10:05 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MILES, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424478

Release Date:

10-22-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 8:12 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

GROTHE, TERESA

Booking #:

424477

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 6:29 pm

Charges:

48010016 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

NAVARRO, ALEXIS

Booking #:

424476

Release Date:

10-23-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 4:40 pm

Charges:

13990031 CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BAEZA, ARIANA

Booking #:

424475

Release Date:

10-22-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 4:34 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, FABIAN

Booking #:

424474

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 3:10 pm

Charges:

11990004 COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WEST, DUSTIN

Booking #:

424473

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 2:21 pm

Charges:

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

MELTON, BARBARA

Booking #:

424472

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 1:31 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LONER, KEALEIA

Booking #:

424471

Release Date:

10-22-2019 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 1:29 pm

Charges:

23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, ALBERT

Booking #:

424470

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 11:59 am

Charges:

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010010 GOB*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

48010017 GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

View Profile >>>

COMEAUX, ALEXIS

Booking #:

424469

Release Date:

10-22-2019 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 10:51 am

Charges:

35990021 MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DELGADO, LUIS

Booking #:

424468

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 10:22 am

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GONZALES, JUAN

Booking #:

424467

Release Date:

10-22-2019 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 10:11 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>





