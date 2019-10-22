10/22/19 Jail Log





Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Assault Fam/House Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Open Container: 1

Possession: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Date/Family House: 1

Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

DAVIS, SHAWNA

Booking #:

424466

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 4:13 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

TALLY, JERAMY

Booking #:

424465

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 1:14 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X2

$492.00

MCDOWELL, DEAUNDRE

Booking #:

424464

Booking Date:

10-22-2019 – 12:43 am

Charges:

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

$500.00

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

424463

Release Date:

10-22-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 9:49 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

HERNANDEZ, RICKY

Booking #:

424462

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 9:47 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$754.00

WYCOFF, CHEALSIE

Booking #:

424461

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 8:46 pm

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$1500.00

VANPELT, KYLE

Booking #:

424460

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 6:49 pm

Charges:

41999999 OPEN CONTAINER

50150003 *VOP* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR

50150003 *VOP* BAIL JUMPING AND FAILURE TO APPEAR

54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE

$15630.00

LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO

Booking #:

424459

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 5:23 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

CLAYTON, RUSSELL

Booking #:

424458

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 2:19 pm

Charges:

13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GONZALES, RICHARD

Booking #:

424457

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 11:22 am

Charges:

13990059 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE

No Bond

VALDEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424456

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 11:03 am

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

EVANS, DAVID

Booking #:

424455

Release Date:

10-21-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 10:42 am

Charges:

35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, PABLO

Booking #:

424454

Release Date:

10-21-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 10:18 am

Charges:

73991005 MTR*ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

No Bond

PERRY, KELLY

Booking #:

424453

Release Date:

10-21-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 9:18 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

HERRERA, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

424452

Release Date:

10-21-2019 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 8:50 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

