10/22/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Assault Fam/House Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Open Container: 1
- Possession: 4
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Date/Family House: 1
- Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
DAVIS, SHAWNA
Booking #:
424466
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 4:13 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TALLY, JERAMY
Booking #:
424465
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 1:14 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X2
$492.00
MCDOWELL, DEAUNDRE
Booking #:
424464
Booking Date:
10-22-2019 – 12:43 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$500.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
424463
Release Date:
10-22-2019 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
HERNANDEZ, RICKY
Booking #:
424462
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$754.00
WYCOFF, CHEALSIE
Booking #:
424461
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 8:46 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$1500.00
VANPELT, KYLE
Booking #:
424460
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
41999999 OPEN CONTAINER
50150003 *VOP* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR
50150003 *VOP* BAIL JUMPING AND FAILURE TO APPEAR
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE
$15630.00
LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
424459
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CLAYTON, RUSSELL
Booking #:
424458
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GONZALES, RICHARD
Booking #:
424457
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 11:22 am
Charges:
13990059 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE
No Bond
VALDEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
424456
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 11:03 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
EVANS, DAVID
Booking #:
424455
Release Date:
10-21-2019 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 10:42 am
Charges:
35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, PABLO
Booking #:
424454
Release Date:
10-21-2019 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 10:18 am
Charges:
73991005 MTR*ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
No Bond
PERRY, KELLY
Booking #:
424453
Release Date:
10-21-2019 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 9:18 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
HERRERA, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
424452
Release Date:
10-21-2019 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
10-21-2019 – 8:50 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond