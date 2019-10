10/21/19 Jail Log

Monday, October 21, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 64 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 8

Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Possession: 13

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Misc CPF: 5

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Fighting: 3

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Assault Family Violence – By Contact: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 5

Robbery: 1

Disorderly Conduct: 1

Misc Failure to Appear: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Theft: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Misc Contempt of Court: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

MCCARLEY, JAMES

Booking #:

424419

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 4:41 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

VANCAMP, WILLIAM

Booking #:

424418

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 3:47 am

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$220.00

SENTENA, SAMUEL

Booking #:

424417

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 2:19 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

424416

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 2:11 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

HERNANDEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

424415

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 1:34 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

URENO, MAURICIO

Booking #:

424414

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 1:06 am

Charges:

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

No Bond

TAYLOR, JOHNNY

Booking #:

424413

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 12:58 am

Charges:

13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

MISC CPF X1

$1000.00

GARCIA-LEBRON, HECTOR

Booking #:

424412

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 12:17 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ALLEN, SHANE

Booking #:

424411

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 12:17 am

Charges:

26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 DWLI X1

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2

MISC FTA X4

MISC VPTA X3

$7522.00

FISHER, KRISTEN

Booking #:

424410

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 12:09 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BURNEY-JACKSON, LEIXUS

Booking #:

424409

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 11:53 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

POOL, DAVID

Booking #:

424408

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 11:13 pm

Charges:

22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

PERRETT, DONOVAN

Booking #:

424407

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 10:51 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CEDILLO-GUADARRAMA, JUAN

Booking #:

424406

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 9:43 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X4

No Bond

CORTEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424405

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 9:26 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1084.00

CREEK, JASON

Booking #:

424404

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 9:18 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

DUNN, DONALD

Booking #:

424403

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 9:14 pm

Charges:

35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ESPARZA, ISRAEL

Booking #:

424402

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 8:53 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

UDESEN, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

424401

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 6:11 pm

Charges:

53999999 DOC-FIGHTING

$442.00

AGUILA, AARON

Booking #:

424400

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 5:39 pm

Charges:

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING

$442.00

GAONA, MARIA

Booking #:

424399

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 4:55 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

WITT, CODY

Booking #:

424398

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 4:20 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

PORTER, MATTHEW

Booking #:

424397

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 3:36 pm

Charges:

35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

424396

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 3:24 pm

Charges:

37040009 *COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

JACKSON, KOURTNEY

Booking #:

424395

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 2:46 pm

Charges:

13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on case #17-1882J3

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on case #17-1883J3

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on case #17-837J3

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR to case #17-836J3

MISC FTA x 2

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA

$6028.00

GUTIERREZ-SEBASTIAN, JESUS

Booking #:

424394

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 2:23 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

424393

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 2:05 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

BYRD, DAYANTE

Booking #:

424392

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 1:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

BROWN, JAMIE

Booking #:

424391

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 12:50 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X2

No Bond

EDWARDS, HEATHER

Booking #:

424390

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 12:08 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE-BY CONTACT

$492.00

GONZALES, NORBERTO

Booking #:

424389

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 11:48 am

Charges:

35620008 *COM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

HOLLIS, CHAD

Booking #:

424388

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 10:17 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

SP SPEEDING

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)

$1000.00

HERRERA, AMBER

Booking #:

424387

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 9:37 am

Charges:

35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

MEDEL, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424440

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 5:15 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

REYNA, HECTOR

Booking #:

424439

Release Date:

10-20-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 3:28 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC VPTA X2

$2750.00

WILKINSON, EMMITT

Booking #:

424438

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 3:02 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

GARZA, JONATHAN

Booking #:

424437

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 2:39 am

Charges:

12990001 MTR* ROBBERY

48010017 RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

73990623 TAMPER W/GOVERNMENT RECORD

$1000.00

GARCIA, ERIC

Booking #:

424436

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 2:09 am

Charges:

53999999 DOC – FIGHTING

$442.00

GONZALES, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424435

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 2:04 am

Charges:

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT

$442.00

SALDIERNA, MARINA

Booking #:

424434

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 10:29 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424433

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 9:41 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

SALAZAR, JESUS

Booking #:

424432

Release Date:

10-20-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 9:17 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SALINAS, PEDRO

Booking #:

424431

Release Date:

10-20-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 8:15 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA X3

$1446.00

SNELL, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

424430

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 7:16 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

MEDINA, ALEXIS

Booking #:

424429

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 5:37 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF x 2

No Bond

WILLIAMS, ROY

Booking #:

424428

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 4:24 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

MARTINEZ, HENRY

Booking #:

424427

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 3:21 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

$500.00

HERNANDEZ, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424426

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 3:20 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$424.00

PACHECO, LISA

Booking #:

424425

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 2:38 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX4

$642.00

PAREDES, KRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424424

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 1:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 10:45 am

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$500.00

AYALA, ORLANDO

Booking #:

424423

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 8:52 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

Washington, Johnny

Booking #:

424422

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 8:30 am

Charges:

54990067 *FTA* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$5000.00

DE HOYOS, ISAAC

Booking #:

424421

Release Date:

10-19-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-19-2019 – 7:18 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

spinks, zachary

Booking #:

424451

Release Date:

10-21-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 3:26 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

VARGAS, EDUARDO

Booking #:

424450

Booking Date:

10-21-2019 – 3:18 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

POTTER, JAMES

Booking #:

424449

Release Date:

10-20-2019 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 11:02 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

WYCOFF, CHEALSIE

Booking #:

424448

Release Date:

10-21-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 8:34 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

GUZMAN, JAZMINE

Booking #:

424447

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 8:10 pm

Charges:

35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G

No Bond

CUELLAR, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424446

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 6:30 pm

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTAX1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$782.00

FLORES, ERIC

Booking #:

424445

Release Date:

10-20-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 4:44 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

MORRIS, DONNA

Booking #:

424444

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 12:57 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

MCCAMBRY, LONNIE

Booking #:

424443

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 11:52 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 7

No Bond

DOVE, ALVIN

Booking #:

424442

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 10:03 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7

No Bond

GUERRERO, JUAN

Booking #:

424441

Release Date:

10-20-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-20-2019 – 8:08 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$31642.00

