10/2/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 2

Burglary of Building: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 2

Theft: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Fraud Use/Poss of Identifying Info: 1

Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: I1

Possession: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

ROJAS, ISREAL

Booking #:

424064

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 4:44 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PLUFF, MANDY

Booking #:

424063

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 4:25 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GREER, PETER

Booking #:

424062

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 2:29 am

Charges:

25890001 *J/N* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

$500.00

View Profile >>>

HUGHES, CODY

Booking #:

424061

Booking Date:

10-02-2019 – 12:48 am

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HAWTHORNE, LAVITA

Booking #:

424060

Release Date:

10-02-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 9:52 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BAKER, SHELBY

Booking #:

424059

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 7:13 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

73990630 TAMPER W/GOV REC-INS DOC-DEFRAUD/HARM

$500.00

View Profile >>>

ALMAGER, LUIS

Booking #:

424058

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 7:00 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

73990630 TAMPER W/GOV REC-INS DOC-DEFRAUD/HARM

$500.00

View Profile >>>

SANDOVAL, PAIGE

Booking #:

424057

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 6:44 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by CHECK

MISC CPF X 14

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, JACQUE

Booking #:

424056

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 6:11 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

STOKES, DEMETRIUS

Booking #:

424055

Release Date:

10-01-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 5:05 pm

Charges:

23990067 *VOP* THEFT PROP>=$50<$500

$5000.00

View Profile >>>

MIDDLETON, DONALD

Booking #:

424054

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 4:51 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ALVAREZ, JUAN

Booking #:

424053

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 4:41 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, MOSES

Booking #:

424052

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 4:11 pm

Charges:

26040042 * COMM* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SEARS, CODY

Booking #:

424051

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 3:48 pm

Charges:

36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GALVAN, JUSTIN

Booking #:

424050

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 2:16 pm

Charges:

48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

AJAYI, DAMILOLA

Booking #:

424049

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 2:14 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GUERRA, JOSE

Booking #:

424048

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 1:05 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DALE, BOBBY

Booking #:

424047

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 12:28 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HINDS, ROBERT

Booking #:

424046

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 11:01 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

55999999 POSSESION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$920.00

View Profile >>>

WHITESIDE, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424045

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 8:54 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MONTEZ, CHRISTIAN

Booking #:

424044

Release Date:

10-01-2019 – 10:13 am

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 8:18 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

View Profile >>>