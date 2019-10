10/18/19 Jail Log

Friday, October 18, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Failure to Signal: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 4

Misc CPF: 3

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Theft: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Theft of Service by Check: 1

Possession/Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

JAKE, STEPHANIE

Booking #:

424386

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 3:38 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

LIRA, RUBEN

Booking #:

424385

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 2:32 am

Charges:

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$1000.00

LOPEZ, GUADALUPE

Booking #:

424384

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 2:15 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LOZANO, MAURICE

Booking #:

424383

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 1:02 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL

MISC CPF X 3

$360.00

GONZALES, MAEGAN

Booking #:

424382

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

10-18-2019 – 12:55 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

ADAME, ELVA

Booking #:

424381

Release Date:

10-18-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 11:17 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

$3208.00

JASSO, DAVID

Booking #:

424380

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 10:51 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

GIBBS, KEVIN

Booking #:

424378

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 10:15 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 1

$1124.00

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424379

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 10:14 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 1

$924.00

BENNETT, TRAMAINE

Booking #:

424377

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 9:29 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1

$482.00

PICASO, RODRIGO

Booking #:

424376

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 7:48 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE

$1500.00

DIAZ, DOUGLAS

Booking #:

424375

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 7:14 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

No Bond

JETTON, TRAVIS

Booking #:

424373

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 6:59 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SUB

72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTIN GTO NO-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC VPTA X 2

$3422.00

EIKENBARY, DONNA

Booking #:

424374

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 6:57 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 by CHECK

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($100.01-$150) X5

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($200.01-PLUS) X2

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) X2

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100) X6

$10662.00

WILLIAMS, KARI

Booking #:

424372

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 6:52 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 17

MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

$1104.00

HAMRICK, DANNY

Booking #:

424370

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 6:18 pm

Charges:

26050014 MTR*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

LINN, DAVID

Booking #:

424369

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 5:22 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

LAWSON, DALLAS

Booking #:

424368

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 3:01 pm

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR ON 1831885J4

$454.00

THOMPSON, SHAWN

Booking #:

424367

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 2:38 pm

Charges:

22990002 J/N*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

$50000.00

BUTLER, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424366

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 2:31 pm

Charges:

23990178 RPR*THEFT OF SERVICE BY CHECK>=$100<$750

No Bond

LUERA, JOHNNIE

Booking #:

424365

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 1:28 pm

Charges:

35620010 MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

No Bond

REYES -PEREZ, GUSTAVO

Booking #:

424364

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 10:15 am

Charges:

54040009 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

DELAROSA, JOHN

Booking #:

424363

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 7:24 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$500.00

MARKWELL, LEANNA

Booking #:

424362

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 6:58 am

Charges:

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

$1224.00

