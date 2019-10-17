10/17/19 Jail Log





Thursday, October 17, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Kidnapping Terrorize: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Misc CPF: 3

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 8

Failure to Appear: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Failure to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Theft: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear Felony: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

GONZALEZ, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424361

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 4:46 am

Charges:

10990015 AGG KIDNAPPING TERRORIZE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MURUA, ALFREDO

Booking #:

424360

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 4:23 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

HARMON, VIRGINIA

Booking #:

424359

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 4:13 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, HECTOR

Booking #:

424358

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 2:49 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

Gonzales, Thomas

Booking #:

424357

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 2:38 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Meloon, Mandy

Booking #:

424356

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 12:44 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

MORGAN, STACY

Booking #:

424355

Booking Date:

10-17-2019 – 12:20 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

THOMAS, DEAN

Booking #:

424353

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 11:19 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ESCOBEDO, MARIO

Booking #:

424354

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 11:12 pm

Charges:

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, SANTIAGO

Booking #:

424352

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 10:24 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731541J4

$454.00

View Profile >>>

SALVATO, NICK

Booking #:

424351

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 8:59 pm

Charges:

35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JUAREZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424350

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 8:16 pm

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1

$782.00

View Profile >>>

COSTILLA, JEANNETTE

Booking #:

424349

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 7:10 pm

Charges:

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X2

$2466.20

View Profile >>>

DEPAUW, CODY

Booking #:

424348

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 5:22 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PRENDEZ, ERIC

Booking #:

424347

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 5:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

CARREON, MARIA

Booking #:

424346

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 8:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 5:01 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

REYES, LETICIA

Booking #:

424345

Release Date:

10-17-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 4:43 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, CHELSIE

Booking #:

424344

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 4:28 pm

Charges:

MISC M/O DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HOBLIT, THOMAS

Booking #:

424343

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 4:20 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

View Profile >>>

Ulisney, David

Booking #:

424342

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 9:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 3:03 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

CURL, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

424341

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 2:47 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA X 2

MISC RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC VPTA X 2

$5424.00

View Profile >>>

ORTIZ, ARTURO

Booking #:

424340

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 2:12 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LARA, VIRGINIA

Booking #:

424339

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 2:06 pm

Charges:

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

No Bond

View Profile >>>

YOUNG, VALERIE

Booking #:

424338

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 11:47 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

49990001 COMM*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

424337

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 11:26 am

Charges:

35990019 COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GUERRERO, MARGARET

Booking #:

424336

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 9:23 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

OROZCO, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424335

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 11:28 am

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 8:58 am

Charges:

35990009 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990019 GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GOODWIN, DEREK

Booking #:

424334

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 8:54 am

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

View Profile >>>





