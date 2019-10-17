10/17/19 Jail Log

Thursday, October 17, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Aggravated Kidnapping Terrorize: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Misc CPF: 3
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Possession: 8
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 2
- Failure to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Theft: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear Felony: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
GONZALEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
424361
Booking Date:
10-17-2019 – 4:46 am
Charges:
10990015 AGG KIDNAPPING TERRORIZE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MURUA, ALFREDO
Booking #:
424360
Booking Date:
10-17-2019 – 4:23 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HARMON, VIRGINIA
Booking #:
424359
Booking Date:
10-17-2019 – 4:13 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
MARTINEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
424358
Booking Date:
10-17-2019 – 2:49 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
424357
Booking Date:
10-17-2019 – 2:38 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
Meloon, Mandy
Booking #:
424356
Release Date:
10-17-2019 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
10-17-2019 – 12:44 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
MORGAN, STACY
Booking #:
424355
Booking Date:
10-17-2019 – 12:20 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
THOMAS, DEAN
Booking #:
424353
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
ESCOBEDO, MARIO
Booking #:
424354
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RAMIREZ, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
424352
Release Date:
10-17-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731541J4
$454.00
SALVATO, NICK
Booking #:
424351
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
JUAREZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
424350
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$782.00
COSTILLA, JEANNETTE
Booking #:
424349
Release Date:
10-16-2019 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 7:10 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X2
$2466.20
DEPAUW, CODY
Booking #:
424348
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 5:22 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
PRENDEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
424347
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990022 POSS CS PG 2 >= 400G
$1000.00
CARREON, MARIA
Booking #:
424346
Release Date:
10-16-2019 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
REYES, LETICIA
Booking #:
424345
Release Date:
10-17-2019 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
MARTINEZ, CHELSIE
Booking #:
424344
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 4:28 pm
Charges:
MISC M/O DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
HOBLIT, THOMAS
Booking #:
424343
Release Date:
10-16-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
Ulisney, David
Booking #:
424342
Release Date:
10-16-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
CURL, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
424341
Release Date:
10-16-2019 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA X 2
MISC RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X 2
$5424.00
ORTIZ, ARTURO
Booking #:
424340
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 2:12 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
LARA, VIRGINIA
Booking #:
424339
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 2:06 pm
Charges:
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
73990620 TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
No Bond
YOUNG, VALERIE
Booking #:
424338
Release Date:
10-16-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 11:47 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
49990001 COMM*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY
57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
GARCIA, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
424337
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 11:26 am
Charges:
35990019 COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
GUERRERO, MARGARET
Booking #:
424336
Release Date:
10-16-2019 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 9:23 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
OROZCO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
424335
Release Date:
10-16-2019 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 8:58 am
Charges:
35990009 GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 GJI*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
GOODWIN, DEREK
Booking #:
424334
Booking Date:
10-16-2019 – 8:54 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond