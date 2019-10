10/16/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1

Possession: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Misc Comm: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

Boyd, Scott

Booking #:

424333

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 3:44 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1804.00

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, JESUS

Booking #:

424332

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 1:36 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

$500.00

View Profile >>>

JOHNSON, SHAUN

Booking #:

424331

Release Date:

10-16-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

10-16-2019 – 12:26 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

GRAVES, MEGAN

Booking #:

424330

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 10:45 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

LARVIERE, JOSEPH

Booking #:

424329

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 9:55 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

$1950.00

View Profile >>>

ARP, ERIC

Booking #:

424327

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 8:48 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X1

MISC FTA X2

$2348.00

View Profile >>>

Govea, Jose

Booking #:

424326

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 6:28 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X

$1142.00

View Profile >>>

FAINA, BRAULIO

Booking #:

424325

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 5:48 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SATTERFIELD, STEVEN

Booking #:

424324

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 5:17 pm

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

View Profile >>>

STEWART, LARRY

Booking #:

424323

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 5:11 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROCHA, EVA

Booking #:

424322

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 4:35 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

LARA, PHILLIP

Booking #:

424321

Release Date:

10-15-2019 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 3:28 pm

Charges:

13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LEWIS, EDRIC

Booking #:

424320

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 3:26 pm

Charges:

54040011 *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MERRILL, MATTHEW

Booking #:

424319

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 3:09 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

NAVARRO, MANDA

Booking #:

424318

Release Date:

10-15-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 2:15 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PEREZ, LUIS

Booking #:

424316

Release Date:

10-15-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 1:39 pm

Charges:

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

$860.00

View Profile >>>

TRUSSELL, STORY

Booking #:

424315

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 1:14 pm

Charges:

13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

COOPER, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

424313

Release Date:

10-15-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-15-2019 – 6:31 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>