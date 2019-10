10/14/19 Jail Log

Monday, October 14, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 43 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 4

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Possession: 7

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc CPF: 5

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 4

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Credit/Debit Abuse Elderly: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Theft: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Sex Offenders Duty To Register Life/Annually: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

GARCIA, AUBREY

Booking #:

424269

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 3:25 am

Charges:

13150004 MTR* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

RODRIQUEZ, ROY

Booking #:

424268

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 3:16 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2

54999999 NO DL X 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 43 MPH IN A 30 MPH

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 5

$6188.20

RODRIGUEZ, RAMIRO

Booking #:

424267

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 3:02 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

DUARTE, FRANK

Booking #:

424266

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 2:47 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MENDEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424265

Release Date:

10-12-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 1:44 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C

$1444.00

BROWN, JEFFREY

Booking #:

424264

Release Date:

10-12-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 12:11 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X 2

$2162.00

HERNANDEZ, OLIVIA

Booking #:

424263

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 11:12 pm

Charges:

FTA CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628975J4

No Bond

SMITH, MYRTLE

Booking #:

424262

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 7:26 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX4

MISC FTAX3

$1446.00

SANDERS, LOUIS

Booking #:

424261

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 7:17 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X8

MISC FTA X2

$964.00

PEREZ, JORDAN

Booking #:

424260

Release Date:

10-11-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 5:37 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

424259

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 4:00 pm

Charges:

37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

MOLINA, JEREMY

Booking #:

424258

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 3:38 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PARSONS, SELINA

Booking #:

424257

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 3:23 pm

Charges:

13150005 COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

SANDOVAL, DAVID

Booking #:

424256

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 3:07 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

MOYA, JOSEPH

Booking #:

424255

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 2:38 pm

Charges:

48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

ADAMS, BRIANA

Booking #:

424254

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 2:30 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA

$482.00

RAMIREZ, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424253

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 1:43 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200

54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT

$1360.00

SNOWDEN, JESSICA

Booking #:

424252

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 1:35 pm

Charges:

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

No Bond

MAULL, DOMINICK

Booking #:

424251

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 1:15 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BOGUE, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424250

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 11:31 am

Charges:

26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

No Bond

SERENIL, JONATHAN

Booking #:

424284

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 4:31 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

VALERO-ESTRADA, LUIS

Booking #:

424283

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 3:30 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

CORTEZ, RICHARD

Booking #:

424281

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 2:30 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

$734.00

ROBERTS, RONALD

Booking #:

424280

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 12:52 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

STEWART, SALLY

Booking #:

424279

Release Date:

10-13-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 10:47 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

SKAINS, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

424278

Release Date:

10-13-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 10:23 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC FTA

MISC THEFT CLASS C

$1506.00

NEWSOME, TANESHAY

Booking #:

424277

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 10:20 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X10

No Bond

JIMENEZ, VICTOR

Booking #:

424276

Release Date:

10-13-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 9:27 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

BRANCH, LATASHA

Booking #:

424275

Release Date:

10-12-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 7:43 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

BROWN, LINDA

Booking #:

424274

Release Date:

10-13-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 7:09 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1

$642.00

JUAREZ, NOEL

Booking #:

424273

Release Date:

10-12-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 4:41 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

SARZOSA, JOSE

Booking #:

424272

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 3:57 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

BORDERS, IRMA

Booking #:

424271

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 1:31 pm

Charges:

35620009 RPR*POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 3

$5250.00

RICHARDS, ALTON

Booking #:

424270

Booking Date:

10-12-2019 – 12:31 pm

Charges:

36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

$25000.00

NORIEGA, MARIO

Booking #:

424294

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 4:01 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

BELZNER, JAKE

Booking #:

424293

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 3:46 am

Charges:

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

LOPEZ, JUAN

Booking #:

424292

Release Date:

10-14-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 3:33 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

SEXTON, ANDY

Booking #:

424291

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 1:04 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

RODRIGUEZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

424290

Booking Date:

10-14-2019 – 12:17 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

VELA, CLARISSA

Booking #:

424289

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 10:24 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

WILLINGHAM, SEAN

Booking #:

424288

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 8:16 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

NEAL, DEBORAH

Booking #:

424287

Release Date:

10-13-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 5:38 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

WILSON, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

424286

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 3:07 pm

Charges:

36990008 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2

MISC CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA X 4

$18412.00

OSHUNKENTAN, SHATARA

Booking #:

424285

Release Date:

10-13-2019 – 11:13 am

Booking Date:

10-13-2019 – 6:48 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$2500.00

