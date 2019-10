10/11/19 Jail Log

Friday, October 11, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Public Intoxication: 5

Expired Registration: 1

Misc CPF: 4

Possession: 3

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: 1

No Drivers License: 1

No/Defective Headlights on Bicycle: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

HERNANDEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

424249

Release Date:

10-11-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 4:51 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

VALLEJO, ABEL

Booking #:

424248

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 2:14 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

FLORES-ROJAS, ADAM

Booking #:

424247

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 2:13 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424246

Booking Date:

10-11-2019 – 12:17 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

VALLES, JOSEPH

Booking #:

424245

Release Date:

10-11-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 11:43 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL REPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO DRIVERS LISCENCE

$1310.00

CLARK, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424244

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 11:27 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

GARCIA, DESTINY

Booking #:

424243

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 10:33 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

AGUIRRE, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424242

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 9:54 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

MCLAUGHLIN, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424241

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 9:20 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 *CPF* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990023 *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICAL REGISTRATION

MISC FTA

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

MISC VTP X2

$3232.00

DEAN, DAVID

Booking #:

424240

Release Date:

10-11-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 8:40 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SMITH, MICHAEL

Booking #:

424239

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 8:28 pm

Charges:

11990012 *GJI* SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14

36010001 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

36990013 *GJI* INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES

No Bond

RIVAS, MANUEL

Booking #:

424238

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 8

No Bond

LUCIO, DAVID

Booking #:

424237

Release Date:

10-10-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 6:52 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC FTA

$1026.00

LUCIO, JOSE

Booking #:

424236

Release Date:

10-10-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 6:26 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

55999999 PSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA

$3336.80

CHAPA, ERIC

Booking #:

424235

Release Date:

10-10-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 5:26 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LACY, LESLIE

Booking #:

424234

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 5:04 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SANCHEZ, MARTIN

Booking #:

424233

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 3:09 pm

Charges:

54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

COOMBS, JAMIE

Booking #:

424232

Release Date:

10-10-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 2:00 pm

Charges:

54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

ESPINOSA, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424231

Release Date:

10-10-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 1:20 pm

Charges:

36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

No Bond

RIVAS, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424230

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 12:55 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x 4

No Bond

WADLEY, RAYDEN

Booking #:

424228

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 12:10 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

BRATHWAITE, OMARI

Booking #:

424229

Release Date:

10-10-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 12:03 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

ODOMS, DOMINIQUE

Booking #:

424227

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 11:49 am

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

JUAREZ, ISAIAH

Booking #:

424226

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 8:34 am

Charges:

13990063 *MTR* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

No Bond

