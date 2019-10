10/10/19 Jail Log

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Burglary of Building: 1

Possession: 5

Misc CPF: 3

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

FOSTER, GIDGETT

Booking #:

424225

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 4:41 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

HOLCOMB, ASHLEY

Booking #:

424224

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 3:57 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

SALDIVAR, CALEB

Booking #:

424223

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 3:36 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

HANNA, SCOTT

Booking #:

424222

Release Date:

10-10-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 3:30 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2142.00

KREZINSKI, ELIZABETH

Booking #:

424221

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 2:31 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

Porter, James

Booking #:

424220

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 2:24 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X5

No Bond

BURT, QUINTIN

Booking #:

424219

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 1:39 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

PEREZ, ROXANNE

Booking #:

424218

Booking Date:

10-10-2019 – 12:18 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

$90000.00

SHERROD, CAREY

Booking #:

424217

Release Date:

10-09-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 9:25 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

73999999 FAIL TO ID AS A WITNESS

MISC FTA X1

$1416.89

BONILLA, BEATRIZ

Booking #:

424216

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SCHNEIDER, TERRELL

Booking #:

424215

Release Date:

10-09-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 7:05 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X1

MISC FTA X3

$1988.00

MRAZEK, TANNER

Booking #:

424214

Release Date:

10-09-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 5:36 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA

$1024.00

TORRES, THOMAS

Booking #:

424213

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 5:24 pm

Charges:

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

THOMPSON, WILLIAM

Booking #:

424212

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 5:05 pm

Charges:

54040010 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

WALTER, SKYLER

Booking #:

424211

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 3:52 pm

Charges:

48010020 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

MILLER, WILLIAMS

Booking #:

424210

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 3:03 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

$8000.00

ROMAN, ROLANDO

Booking #:

424209

Release Date:

10-09-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 2:14 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x2

No Bond

QUIROZ, PETE

Booking #:

424208

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 12:34 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

MEZA, RAMON

Booking #:

424207

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 11:06 am

Charges:

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

71999999 TRASH ON PROPERTY

MISC VPTA

$2956.00

CORDOVA, ANTHONY

Booking #:

424206

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 10:43 am

Charges:

13990075 *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48010019 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

No Bond

MARTINEZ, BROOKE

Booking #:

424205

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 10:40 am

Charges:

35990015 COMM POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

HALL, CLIFTON

Booking #:

424204

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 10:06 am

Charges:

MISC CPF x7

No Bond

OLMOS, ROBERT

Booking #:

424203

Release Date:

10-09-2019 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 9:28 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

BILBO, KESHAWN

Booking #:

424202

Release Date:

10-09-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

10-09-2019 – 6:27 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATON

$1442.00

