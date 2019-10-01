10/1/19 Jail Log





Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Possession: 6

Public Intoxication: 2

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Theft: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

BRAZEAL, BRADY

Booking #:

424042

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 5:18 am

Charges:

54990067 DWLI w/PREV CONV w/o FIN RESP

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

424041

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 3:32 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LASATER, BARBARA

Booking #:

424040

Release Date:

10-01-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 1:33 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

COLLINS, QUINTON

Booking #:

424039

Release Date:

10-01-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 1:17 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO INSURANCE

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA

MISC VPTAX2

$3302.00

LANFORD, KENDRA

Booking #:

424038

Booking Date:

10-01-2019 – 12:48 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$942.00

LANGE, AARON

Booking #:

424037

Release Date:

10-01-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 10:39 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GRAY, CHAYTON

Booking #:

424036

Release Date:

10-01-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 10:39 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

FRIETAG, LISA

Booking #:

424035

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 10:25 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

Hord, Charity

Booking #:

424034

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 8:24 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CAMPING IN A NON-DESIGNATED AREA

MISC FTA X 1

$1566.00

PATTERSON, JAVON

Booking #:

424033

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 8:19 pm

Charges:

35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

424032

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 8:01 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

KIMBLE, BRANDON

Booking #:

424031

Release Date:

09-30-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 7:46 pm

Charges:

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$500.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

424030

Release Date:

09-30-2019 – 7:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 5:43 pm

Charges:

MISC DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE

$1224.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

424028

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 3:54 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

PERALES, FELIX

Booking #:

424027

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 3:41 pm

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

CASAREZ, GILBERT

Booking #:

424026

Release Date:

09-30-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 2:47 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

GRAY, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

424025

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 1:26 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

GARCIA-CORTINA, JOSE

Booking #:

424024

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 11:34 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

GUERRERO, MARIA

Booking #:

424023

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 11:15 am

Charges:

23990196 *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

BAUERLEIN, JAMES

Booking #:

424022

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 10:40 am

Charges:

13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

BALDERA, ABRAM

Booking #:

424021

Release Date:

09-30-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 10:39 am

Charges:

54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

MISC DRIVING WHILELICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA

$1252.00

