10/1/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Possession: 6
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Theft: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
BRAZEAL, BRADY
Booking #:
424042
Booking Date:
10-01-2019 – 5:18 am
Charges:
54990067 DWLI w/PREV CONV w/o FIN RESP
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA
Booking #:
424041
Booking Date:
10-01-2019 – 3:32 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LASATER, BARBARA
Booking #:
424040
Release Date:
10-01-2019 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2019 – 1:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
COLLINS, QUINTON
Booking #:
424039
Release Date:
10-01-2019 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
10-01-2019 – 1:17 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO INSURANCE
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA
MISC VPTAX2
$3302.00
LANFORD, KENDRA
Booking #:
424038
Booking Date:
10-01-2019 – 12:48 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$942.00
LANGE, AARON
Booking #:
424037
Release Date:
10-01-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GRAY, CHAYTON
Booking #:
424036
Release Date:
10-01-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
FRIETAG, LISA
Booking #:
424035
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Hord, Charity
Booking #:
424034
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CAMPING IN A NON-DESIGNATED AREA
MISC FTA X 1
$1566.00
PATTERSON, JAVON
Booking #:
424033
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
424032
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
KIMBLE, BRANDON
Booking #:
424031
Release Date:
09-30-2019 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA
Booking #:
424030
Release Date:
09-30-2019 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
MISC DISORDERLY CONDUCT INDECENT EXPOSURE
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
$1224.00
ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL
Booking #:
424028
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
PERALES, FELIX
Booking #:
424027
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
CASAREZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
424026
Release Date:
09-30-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
GRAY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
424025
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA-CORTINA, JOSE
Booking #:
424024
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 11:34 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
GUERRERO, MARIA
Booking #:
424023
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 11:15 am
Charges:
23990196 *COMM* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
BAUERLEIN, JAMES
Booking #:
424022
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 10:40 am
Charges:
13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
BALDERA, ABRAM
Booking #:
424021
Release Date:
09-30-2019 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-30-2019 – 10:39 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
MISC DRIVING WHILELICENSE INVALID
MISC FTA
$1252.00