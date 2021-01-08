1/8/21 Jail Log: Assault Family/Household Member, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Leo Garza

Leo Garza was taken into custody at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 for warrants issued by County Court at Law #2 and the 391st District Court.

Bail for Garza was set at $15,000 for Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction, as well as an additional $500 for Driving w/License Invalid. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Possession: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
  • Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
 
PAZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
431620
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 5:22 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
ARREOSOLA, BRYAN
Booking #:
431619
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 4:51 am
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
GARZA, LEO
Booking #:
431618
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 4:10 am
Charges:
13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
CARRILLO, HASIEL
Booking #:
431617
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 3:23 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
Gloria, Michael
Booking #:
431616
Booking Date:
01-08-2021 – 3:18 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
 
DRIVER, STACEY
Booking #:
431615
Booking Date:
01-07-2021 – 10:51 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
GUERRERO, ERIC
Booking #:
431614
Booking Date:
01-07-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
36990007 *J/N* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
GARZA, ALICIA
Booking #:
431612
Booking Date:
01-07-2021 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
54040012 COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Anderson, Antoine
Booking #:
431613
Release Date:
01-07-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2021 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$1000.00
McGee, Drayson
Booking #:
431611
Booking Date:
01-07-2021 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
23990191 GOB* .THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
JANSSEN, CHANDLER
Booking #:
431610
Booking Date:
01-07-2021 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1000.00
WINANS, JENNIFER
Booking #:
431609
Booking Date:
01-07-2021 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF x 3
No Bond
RIVAS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431607
Booking Date:
01-07-2021 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 27
No Bond

