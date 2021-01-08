1/8/21 Jail Log: Assault Family/Household Member, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Leo Garza

Leo Garza was taken into custody at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 for warrants issued by County Court at Law #2 and the 391st District Court.

Bail for Garza was set at $15,000 for Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction, as well as an additional $500 for Driving w/License Invalid. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):