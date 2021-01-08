1/8/21 Jail Log: Assault Family/Household Member, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Leo Garza was taken into custody at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 for warrants issued by County Court at Law #2 and the 391st District Court.
Bail for Garza was set at $15,000 for Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction, as well as an additional $500 for Driving w/License Invalid. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Theft: 2
- Possession: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 3
36990007 *J/N* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
57070020 GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF x 3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597