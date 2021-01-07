1/7/21 Jail Log: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Boating While Intoxicated among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Agapito Chappa

Agapito Chappa was taken into custody at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 for a parole violation and warrants issued by Kimble County.

Bail for Chappa was set at $25,000 for Possession with an extra $5,000 for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):