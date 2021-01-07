1/7/21 Jail Log: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Boating While Intoxicated among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Agapito Chappa was taken into custody at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 for a parole violation and warrants issued by Kimble County.
Bail for Chappa was set at $25,000 for Possession with an extra $5,000 for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Tamper w/ Identification Numbers Personal Property: 1
- Harassment of Public Servant: 1
- Possession: 3
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Poss Dangerous Drug: 1
- Theft: 2
- Boating While Intoxicated: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 DWLIX2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY SUB
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990003 J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
50150004 J/N* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
