1/6/21 Jail Log: Stalking among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Gabriel Contreras

Gabriel Contreras was taken into custody at approximately 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 391st District Court.

Bail for Contreras was set at $350,000 for Stalking, as well as an additional $100,000 for Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Possession: 6
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Stalking: 1
  • Poss Use Inhale/Ingest Volatile Chemical: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
 
HUNTER, EARNEST
Booking #:
431592
Booking Date:
01-06-2021 – 4:36 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DELACERDA, EVA
Booking #:
431591
Booking Date:
01-06-2021 – 4:22 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
ACUNA, JOSE
Booking #:
431590
Booking Date:
01-06-2021 – 2:15 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS
MISC ICE HOLD
MISC VPTA x 4
$5516.00
PEDROZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
431589
Booking Date:
01-06-2021 – 2:07 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X5
$1000.00
CARTER, BRITIAN
Booking #:
431588
Booking Date:
01-06-2021 – 1:08 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
TORRES, MARIO
Booking #:
431587
Release Date:
01-06-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RADCLIFF, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431586
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
NICHOLS, AMY
Booking #:
431585
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE X 2
No Bond
CONTRERAS, GABRIEL
Booking #:
431584
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
13160014 *MTR* STALKING
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
No Bond
MARTINEZ, PEDRO
Booking #:
431583
Release Date:
01-05-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
35990021 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
Davis, Logan
Booking #:
431582
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
TORRES, TOMAS
Booking #:
431581
Release Date:
01-05-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
MCDONALD, AARON
Booking #:
431580
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
35990178 *COMM*POSS USE INHALE/INGEST VOLATILE CHEM
No Bond
ARMENDARIZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
431579
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
VASQUEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
431578
Release Date:
01-05-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 2:09 pm
Charges:
11990004 GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010001 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
JOHNSON, JASON
Booking #:
431577
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
No Bond
STEELE, BRENT
Booking #:
431576
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 12:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REYNA, ECTOR
Booking #:
431575
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 9:23 am
Charges:
13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

