1/6/21 Jail Log: Stalking among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Gabriel Contreras

Gabriel Contreras was taken into custody at approximately 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 391st District Court.

Bail for Contreras was set at $350,000 for Stalking, as well as an additional $100,000 for Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):