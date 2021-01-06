1/6/21 Jail Log: Stalking among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Gabriel Contreras was taken into custody at approximately 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 391st District Court.
Bail for Contreras was set at $350,000 for Stalking, as well as an additional $100,000 for Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Possession: 6
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Stalking: 1
- Poss Use Inhale/Ingest Volatile Chemical: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 LICENSE PLATES – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS
MISC ICE HOLD
MISC VPTA x 4
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X5
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
36010001 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597