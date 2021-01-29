1/29/21 Jail Log: Possession among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Luis Miranda

Luis Miranda was taken into custody at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 for complaints issued by Concho County.

Bail for Miranda was set at $20,000 for Poss CS PG 2>=4G<400G and $1,000 for Poss Marij <2OZ, for a total of $21,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):