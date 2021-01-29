1/29/21 Jail Log: Possession among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Luis Miranda

Luis Miranda was taken into custody at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 for complaints issued by Concho County.

Bail for Miranda was set at $20,000 for Poss CS PG 2>=4G<400G and $1,000 for Poss Marij <2OZ, for a total of $21,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Theft Class C: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving with No Driver’s License: 1
  • US Marshall Hold: 1
  • Misc Nonpayment of Child Support: 1
  • Failure to Appear on Court Date: 1
 
ROBLES, DYLAN
Booking #:
431910
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 3:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X1
$1000.00
HENDERSON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
431909
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 3:02 am
Charges:
35990003 *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 PARKED BLOCKING DRIVE/ALLEY
$194.00
Bell, Cody
Booking #:
431908
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 1:59 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
REEL, CASEY
Booking #:
431907
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 1:59 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 3
$3436.40
HIGGINS, HUNTER
Booking #:
431906
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 1:50 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HONESTO, MELISSA
Booking #:
431905
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
431904
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MIRANDA, LUIS
Booking #:
431903
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$21000.00
YBARRA, SAM
Booking #:
431902
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
No Bond
MARTINEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
431901
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
57070019 RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
BOONE, RANCI
Booking #:
431900
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X3
$592.00
SOLIS, GABRIEL
Booking #:
431899
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WITH NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO RPOOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$714.00
Castillo, Richard
Booking #:
431898
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
COLEMAN, ROY
Booking #:
431897
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
MISC NON PAYMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT
$1500.00
ESTRADA, ISABEL
Booking #:
431896
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 11:32 am
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
PARKER, WILLIAM
Booking #:
431895
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 9:40 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE
$502.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

