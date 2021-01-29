1/29/21 Jail Log: Possession among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Luis Miranda was taken into custody at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 for complaints issued by Concho County.
Bail for Miranda was set at $20,000 for Poss CS PG 2>=4G<400G and $1,000 for Poss Marij <2OZ, for a total of $21,000. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Theft Class C: 1
- Possession: 4
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Driving with No Driver’s License: 1
- US Marshall Hold: 1
- Misc Nonpayment of Child Support: 1
- Failure to Appear on Court Date: 1
MISC CPF X1
54999999 PARKED BLOCKING DRIVE/ALLEY
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 3
54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X1
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X3
54999999 NO RPOOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597