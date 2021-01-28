1/28/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jozef Arnett

Jozef Arnett was taken into custody at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 for a warrant issued by Midland.

Bail for Arnett was set at $20,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon plus an additional $444 for Theft – Class C, for a grand total of $20,444. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 4

Possession: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Assault Class C – FV: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

DeLaPaz, Brianna Booking #: 431894 Booking Date: 01-28-2021 – 5:24 am Charges: MISC CPF x 4

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 Perez, Francisca Booking #: 431893 Booking Date: 01-28-2021 – 2:26 am Charges: MISC CPF x 2

MISC FTA x 1 $502.00 CARTER, JOHN Booking #: 431892 Booking Date: 01-28-2021 – 1:56 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ROBINSON, WESLEY Booking #: 431891 Booking Date: 01-28-2021 – 1:04 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 ELLIOTT, ETHAN Booking #: 431890 Booking Date: 01-28-2021 – 12:40 am Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond ROSS, JORDAN Booking #: 431889 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 11:43 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $15000.00 JUSTICE, ANTHONY Booking #: 431888 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 10:50 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 Deller, Lilianna Booking #: 431887 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 10:14 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV $512.00 DOMINGUEZ, MATTHEW Booking #: 431886 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 9:42 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 DEANDA, JESUS Booking #: 431885 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 8:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 $502.00 LARRALDE, JERAMY Booking #: 431884 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 8:46 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ARNETT, JOZEF Booking #: 431883 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 7:40 pm Charges: 13150005 *VOB* AGG ASSAULT W/ DEADLY WEAPON

23999999 THEFT CLASS C $20444.00 CURRY, PATRICK Booking #: 431882 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 7:23 pm Charges: 54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO Booking #: 431881 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 7:21 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HARRINGTON, STACY Booking #: 431878 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 5:29 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 FISHER, MONTIE Booking #: 431880 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 5:20 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond FLORES – PORTILLO, HENRY Booking #: 431879 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 5:20 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond ADAMS, CODY Booking #: 431877 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 3:21 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 Curry, Jessica Booking #: 431876 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 12:38 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Porter, James Booking #: 431875 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 11:19 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X5

MISC NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC NO/EXPIRED VECHICLE REGISTRATION ON MOTORCYCLE

MISC VPTA X 3 $6224.00 TOBIN, KELLY Booking #: 431874 Booking Date: 01-27-2021 – 10:22 am Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

