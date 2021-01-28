1/28/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Jozef Arnett was taken into custody at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 for a warrant issued by Midland.
Bail for Arnett was set at $20,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon plus an additional $444 for Theft – Class C, for a grand total of $20,444. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 4
- Possession: 5
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Assault Class C – FV: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
