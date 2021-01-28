1/28/21 Jail Log: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Sexual Assault of a Child among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Jozef Arnett

Jozef Arnett was taken into custody at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 for a warrant issued by Midland.

Bail for Arnett was set at $20,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon plus an additional $444 for Theft – Class C, for a grand total of $20,444. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Possession: 5
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Assault Class C – FV: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
 
 
DeLaPaz, Brianna
Booking #:
431894
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 5:24 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 4
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
Perez, Francisca
Booking #:
431893
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 2:26 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
MISC FTA x 1
$502.00
CARTER, JOHN
Booking #:
431892
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 1:56 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ROBINSON, WESLEY
Booking #:
431891
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 1:04 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
ELLIOTT, ETHAN
Booking #:
431890
Booking Date:
01-28-2021 – 12:40 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
 
ROSS, JORDAN
Booking #:
431889
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$15000.00
JUSTICE, ANTHONY
Booking #:
431888
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Deller, Lilianna
Booking #:
431887
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV
$512.00
DOMINGUEZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
431886
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 9:42 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
 
DEANDA, JESUS
Booking #:
431885
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
LARRALDE, JERAMY
Booking #:
431884
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 8:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ARNETT, JOZEF
Booking #:
431883
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
13150005 *VOB* AGG ASSAULT W/ DEADLY WEAPON
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$20444.00
CURRY, PATRICK
Booking #:
431882
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
431881
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HARRINGTON, STACY
Booking #:
431878
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
FISHER, MONTIE
Booking #:
431880
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
FLORES – PORTILLO, HENRY
Booking #:
431879
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
ADAMS, CODY
Booking #:
431877
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
Curry, Jessica
Booking #:
431876
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 12:38 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Porter, James
Booking #:
431875
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 11:19 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X5
MISC NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC NO/EXPIRED VECHICLE REGISTRATION ON MOTORCYCLE
MISC VPTA X 3
$6224.00
TOBIN, KELLY
Booking #:
431874
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 10:22 am
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

