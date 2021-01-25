1/23/21-1/25/21 Jail Log: Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Timothy Garling

Timothy Garling was taken into custody at approximately 1:59 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 for a warrant issued by Midland County.

Bail for Garling was set at $100,000 for Poss or Del of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 10

Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Racing On Highway: 1

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Harassment of Public Servant: 1

Theft: 3

Misc CPF: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Misc Failure to Appear on Court Date: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Misc Comm: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Theft – Less than $100: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Viol Protect Order Bias/Prejudice: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

VASQUEZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 431839 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 11:39 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond SOSA, ERICA Booking #: 431838 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 11:05 pm Charges: 35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond GARZA, LEO Booking #: 431837 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 9:07 pm Charges: 38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE No Bond FLORES – PORTILLO, HENRY Booking #: 431836 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 6:53 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond RIGGS, EDMOND Booking #: 431835 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 6:20 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond ANDRADE, STEVEN Booking #: 431834 Release Date: 01-24-2021 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 4:13 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

MISC FTA X 2 $2004.00 HOGG, TREVION Booking #: 431833 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 2:39 pm Charges: 35620010 *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990002 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990019 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond FRAIRE, PABLO Booking #: 431832 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 12:36 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52120009 GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

99999999 GO OFF BOND MADE ON 12/10/2020 FOR POSS MARIJ<2OZ $2500.00 MAYFIELD, CRAIG Booking #: 431831 Release Date: 01-24-2021 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 10:00 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 54 MPH

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC VPTA X 1

SP SPEEDING $8946.20 HERRERA, JESUS Booking #: 431830 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 3:52 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FV $512.00 CARRILLO, CARLOS Booking #: 431829 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 2:20 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MORENO, ARMANDO Booking #: 431828 Booking Date: 01-24-2021 – 1:06 am Charges: 52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 Ratcliffe, Krystianna Booking #: 431827 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 11:40 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT LESS THAN $100

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $944.00 SHEFFIELD, LAURA Booking #: 431826 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 10:11 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 NORIEGA, CANDICE Booking #: 431825 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 6:49 pm Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 PERALEZ, ZACKARIAHS Booking #: 431823 Release Date: 01-23-2021 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 6:25 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $15500.00 MARTINEZ, D’ANGELO Booking #: 431822 Release Date: 01-24-2021 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 6:20 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 HUFF, NATHAN Booking #: 431821 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 9:53 am Charges: 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X9 No Bond ESTRADA, NELSON Booking #: 431820 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 4:23 am Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond RODRIGUEZ, EMILY Booking #: 431819 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 3:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 HERRERA, LUIS Booking #: 431818 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 3:10 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CASTRO, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 431817 Release Date: 01-23-2021 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 2:59 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 431816 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 2:28 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 JOHNSON, ASHLEY Booking #: 431815 Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 1:58 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, HENRY Booking #: 431814 Release Date: 01-23-2021 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 01-23-2021 – 1:27 am Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 LACY, MONROE Booking #: 431813 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 10:33 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X2 $1616.00 MONTES, CRUZ Booking #: 431812 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 10:19 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 HERNANDEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 431811 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 10:14 pm Charges: 13160017 *MTR*HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT No Bond MARTINEZ, AMANDA Booking #: 431810 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 10:14 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 ADAMS, CODY Booking #: 431809 Release Date: 01-22-2021 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 8:07 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond STEVENS, RICHARD Booking #: 431808 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 6:33 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond MOSBY, CURTIS Booking #: 431807 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 3:58 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond DEHOYOS, MARIO Booking #: 431806 Release Date: 01-23-2021 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 3:36 pm Charges: MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE

MISC NO DL

MISC NO PROOF OF FIN. RESP

MISC NO/WRONG REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA x 3 $3906.00 PENDERGRASS, SAVANNAH Booking #: 431805 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 3:04 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 2 $10492.00 DIERKING, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 431804 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 2:40 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

35990182 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE $1000.00 GREENWOOD, DEMARCUS Booking #: 431803 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 2:15 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GARLING, TIMOTHY Booking #: 431802 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 1:59 pm Charges: 55999999 *VOP*POSS OR DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $100000.00 VASQUEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 431801 Release Date: 01-22-2021 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 12:24 pm Charges: 35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond LOWREY, KORY Booking #: 431800 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 12:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $3000.00 MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY Booking #: 431799 Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 11:03 am Charges: MISC COMM X 7

MISC FTA X 1 $502.00 ADAME, MARIAH Booking #: 431798 Release Date: 01-22-2021 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 10:06 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MARTINEZ, HECTOR Booking #: 431797 Release Date: 01-22-2021 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2021 – 9:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597