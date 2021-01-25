1/23/21-1/25/21 Jail Log: Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Timothy Garling was taken into custody at approximately 1:59 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 for a warrant issued by Midland County.
Bail for Garling was set at $100,000 for Poss or Del of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Possession: 10
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Racing On Highway: 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Harassment of Public Servant: 1
- Theft: 3
- Misc CPF: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Misc Failure to Appear on Court Date: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
- Misc Comm: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Theft – Less than $100: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Viol Protect Order Bias/Prejudice: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
MISC FTA X 2
35990002 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52120009 GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
99999999 GO OFF BOND MADE ON 12/10/2020 FOR POSS MARIJ<2OZ
23999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 54 MPH
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC VPTA X 1
SP SPEEDING
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FV
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X9
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC NO DL
MISC NO PROOF OF FIN. RESP
MISC NO/WRONG REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA x 3
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 2
35990182 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE
35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FTA X 1
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597