1/23/21-1/25/21 Jail Log: Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia among charges

Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Timothy Garling

Timothy Garling was taken into custody at approximately 1:59 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 for a warrant issued by Midland County.

Bail for Garling was set at $100,000 for Poss or Del of Drug Paraphernalia. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Possession: 10
  • Unlawful Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Racing On Highway: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Harassment of Public Servant: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Misc Failure to Appear on Court Date: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Misc Comm: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Theft – Less than $100: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Viol Protect Order Bias/Prejudice: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
 
VASQUEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
431839
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 11:39 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
SOSA, ERICA
Booking #:
431838
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
GARZA, LEO
Booking #:
431837
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
No Bond
FLORES – PORTILLO, HENRY
Booking #:
431836
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
RIGGS, EDMOND
Booking #:
431835
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ANDRADE, STEVEN
Booking #:
431834
Release Date:
01-24-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
MISC FTA X 2
$2004.00
HOGG, TREVION
Booking #:
431833
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 2:39 pm
Charges:
35620010 *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990002 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 *COMM*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
FRAIRE, PABLO
Booking #:
431832
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 12:36 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52120009 GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
99999999 GO OFF BOND MADE ON 12/10/2020 FOR POSS MARIJ<2OZ
$2500.00
MAYFIELD, CRAIG
Booking #:
431831
Release Date:
01-24-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 10:00 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0-$25)
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 54 MPH
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC VPTA X 1
SP SPEEDING
$8946.20
 
 
HERRERA, JESUS
Booking #:
431830
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 3:52 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FV
$512.00
CARRILLO, CARLOS
Booking #:
431829
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 2:20 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MORENO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
431828
Booking Date:
01-24-2021 – 1:06 am
Charges:
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
Ratcliffe, Krystianna
Booking #:
431827
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT LESS THAN $100
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$944.00
SHEFFIELD, LAURA
Booking #:
431826
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
NORIEGA, CANDICE
Booking #:
431825
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
PERALEZ, ZACKARIAHS
Booking #:
431823
Release Date:
01-23-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$15500.00
MARTINEZ, D’ANGELO
Booking #:
431822
Release Date:
01-24-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HUFF, NATHAN
Booking #:
431821
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 9:53 am
Charges:
23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X9
No Bond
 
 
ESTRADA, NELSON
Booking #:
431820
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 4:23 am
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, EMILY
Booking #:
431819
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 3:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
HERRERA, LUIS
Booking #:
431818
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 3:10 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CASTRO, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
431817
Release Date:
01-23-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 2:59 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
431816
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 2:28 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
JOHNSON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
431815
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 1:58 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, HENRY
Booking #:
431814
Release Date:
01-23-2021 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
01-23-2021 – 1:27 am
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
431813
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010017 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X2
$1616.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
431812
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
431811
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
13160017 *MTR*HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
No Bond
MARTINEZ, AMANDA
Booking #:
431810
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
ADAMS, CODY
Booking #:
431809
Release Date:
01-22-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
STEVENS, RICHARD
Booking #:
431808
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
MOSBY, CURTIS
Booking #:
431807
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DEHOYOS, MARIO
Booking #:
431806
Release Date:
01-23-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE
MISC NO DL
MISC NO PROOF OF FIN. RESP
MISC NO/WRONG REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA x 3
$3906.00
PENDERGRASS, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
431805
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 2
$10492.00
 
DIERKING, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431804
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
35990182 INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE
$1000.00
GREENWOOD, DEMARCUS
Booking #:
431803
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GARLING, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
431802
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
55999999 *VOP*POSS OR DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$100000.00
VASQUEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
431801
Release Date:
01-22-2021 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 12:24 pm
Charges:
35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
LOWREY, KORY
Booking #:
431800
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 12:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 *GJI*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$3000.00
MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY
Booking #:
431799
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 11:03 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X 7
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
ADAME, MARIAH
Booking #:
431798
Release Date:
01-22-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 10:06 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, HECTOR
Booking #:
431797
Release Date:
01-22-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-22-2021 – 9:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2662.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

